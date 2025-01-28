“It is pretty ludicrously loud for its size”: Orange’s O Tone 40 is a solid-state powerhouse 1x12 combo for small gigs and practice and it is priced just $399 street

NAMM 2025: Orange Amps has unveiled an all-new guitar amp that’ll put the squeeze on your practice and small-gigging options, with the O Tone 40 presenting players with 40-watts of Class A/B power that will be sure to make your electric guitar heard.

Introducing the O Tone 40, Ade Emsley, amp designer and technical director, Orange Amps, says – not without a little pride and glee in his voice – this 1x12 solid-state combo can get “ludicrously loud” if the occasion deserves it. But it should sound good at low volume too.

“This is a pretty versatile practice amp,” says Emsley. “You’ve got reverb. You’ve got tremolo, this bias-wobble analogue tremolo. You’ve got bass, middle, treble and volume.

“This can be used as a practice amp or an amp for small shows, especially for people who use pedalboards because it’s kind of like a blank canvas. It’s clean, 40-watt Class A JFET front end, with Class A/B 40-watt output stage, and it is pretty ludicrously loud for its size.”

Judging by the demo videos, it also sounds pretty impressive, too – especially if old-school guitar tones are your thing.

That bias-wobble tremolo has plenty of range and will give you that vintage throb with some modern convenience – it’s footswitchable. It’s pared with a digital spring reverb. As Emsley hints at, hook up your ‘board via a buffered low-impedance effects loop.

As for the hardware, the 40-watts of Class A/B power (note: these 40-watts will be considerably louder than your typical Class D solid-state amp) drive a single 12” Voice Of The World speaker, but there’s also a direct output for studio recording and sending your signal straight to the PA when playing live.

Orange’s tasting notes advise us that the O Tone 40 is voiced for warm and vintage sounds, and you’ve got to appreciate a no-fuss, uncomplicated yet functional combo like this. All in, the O Tone 40 weighs 11.7kg (25.9lb) and is an affordable £329/$399 street. For more details, see Orange Amps.

In other Orange NAMM news, the British amp brand launched the Baby 100 series, a trio of solid-state micro amp heads for guitar that might weight just 3kg but pack 100-watts of Class A/B power that are designed for the touring musician.

And they ship in their own gig bag. The Baby 100 Series is available to pre-order now, priced £459/$599.