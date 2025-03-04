“His original designs set a benchmark for tone, craftsmanship, and reliability”: Bad Cat's legendary boutique amp designer Mark Sampson has died

Mark Sampson, one of the great pioneers of tube amp design, has died. A legendary name in US high-end guitar amps, Sampson co-founded Matchless and was the brains behind some of the early models coming out of Bad Cat.

Indeed, Sampson had just made a triumphant return to Bad Cat. In January, he unveiled his first design with the California company in over 20 years, the Era 30. Showcased at NAMM 2025, the two-channel 30-watter was planned to be the first of many.

Bad Cat announced his death on social media on Friday 28 February.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce that we have lost a beloved member of the Bad Cat family,” read the statement. “Our dearest friend Mark Sampson has passed away. We will have much more to say on this later but for now, please keep his family in your thought and prayers.”

Sampson is one of the O.G. trailblazers of US boutique amplifier design. In 1989, he co-founded Matchless with Rick Perrotta – in Sampson’s kitchen of all places. What a metaphor; soon they would have reputation for truly cooking electric guitar tones. They went all-in on making Matchless a success, scraping together every cent they had to showcase the brand at NAMM 1991.

“We had spent every penny to come to the NAMM show and I mean every penny we had, took every ounce of effort we had, everything, put it all on the table” said Sampson, speaking to NAMM in 2015 for its Oral Histories series.

Bad Cat X Mark Sampson | The Era 30 - YouTube Watch On

It was all or nothing. NAMM was going to make Matchless or break it. “We knew this was our last gasp,” said Sampson. “If we don’t sell these amps – and we brought about six or seven of them – we’re done.”

His expertise and vision have always set the standard for what a great amplifier should be John Thompson, Bad Cat, speaking as Sampson returned to the company

Sampson recalls nearly getting thrown out of the show. The Matchless stand was too loud. But that in its own way caught people’s attention. They sold all the amps. The press was paying attention and suddenly there was a new name on guitar player’s minds.

Sampson’s connections with the artist community helped Matchless gather momentum. Once the company had a foothold in the market, Sampson’s amp designs were considered a guarantor of top-tier electric guitar tone. With its point-to-point handwired builds, Matchless was a by-word for quality, too.

Sampson had cut his teeth doing repairs in recording studios. He knew what made an amp record well and his name would be associated with the Matchless HC-30, Clubman, Chieftain, Superchief and the almighty 200-watt Thunderchief head.

Matchless HC 30, Gibson Les Paul R7 Gold Top Custom Shop with Peter Florance Voodoo pickups - YouTube Watch On

By the end of the ‘90s, Sampson’s time with Matchless was over. He joined up with Bad Cat, before leaving circa 2004 to form Star Amplifiers. Fast-forward 20-odd years and Sampson was back.

“Having Mark back at Bad Cat feels like a homecoming,” said John Thompson, owner/operator, Bad Cat. “His expertise and vision have always set the standard for what a great amplifier should be. The Era 30 is a testament to his legacy and our shared commitment to delivering the ultimate tone experience.”

His return was heralded as a new era for the company, and the Era 30 was a fitting way to announce his second coming. “His original designs set a benchmark for tone, craftsmanship, and reliability,” read the Era 30 press release. It's also a fitting epitaph for one of the most influential designers of guitar amps.