Dave Navarro emerges from Jane's Addiction drama with a new release: a Supreme Cry Baby wah pedal

The Jane's Addiction fallout has been a depressing saga, surely none more so than for Dave Navarro who saw the band release new song True Love while announcing their US tour was being abandoned and cancelled following issues with vocalist Perry Farrell. But he's forging ahead now with a Supreme and Jim Dunlop collaboration on a new Cry Baby wah pedal.

"Super stoked to work on this collaboration with @supremenewyork and @jimdunlopusa," writes the guitarist on Instagram with a video of him and his PRS giving it a full workout. The #crybaby wah has always been a staple on my board and now it’s available with an ungodly amount of @supremenewyork steeeeeeeeeze!"

A metallic red finish and Supreme logo on the foot pedal and underneath seem to be the discerning features on the GCB95 model here. It's certainly striking and sure to become a collector's piece. There's no word on price or release date yet, but it's currently previewed for fall/winter 2024 over on supreme.com. There it's revealed the wah features a Fasel inductor to provide a more "focused" sound.

It's not the first time the New York brand has collaborated on a guitar product either – back in 2017 there was a white Fender Strat.

Janes Addiction - "True Love" (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On