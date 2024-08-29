“There is new music coming…. there's hope of a full album”: Dave Navarro says more new Jane’s Addiction material is just around the corner

Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro has confirmed that the band’s recent single Imminent Redemption is just the start and that there’s more new music just around the corner from the reformed group.

In an interview with Loudwire, the guitarist said "I have management that prep us before interviews and say, 'Say this, don't say this,' and nobody said anything to me yet, so I'll just say, there is new music coming.”

"There's new music recorded that hasn't been finished. There's hope of a full album."

And that’s not all. Navarro said that fans who catch them on their current tour should wander over to the merch stall...

"At the merch booth, we sell vinyl copies of 'Imminent Redemption,'" he explained. "But those vinyl copies are backed with another song, so that's a little Easter egg I'll throw out there. There's only so many of them and they're just like test pressings."

Imminent Redemption is the first new Janes’ song with the band’s original line up for 34 years and Navarro explained that he was enjoying playing with the old gang once more.

In particular he praised bassist Eric Avery: "The way he digs into the strings with his pick and the energy and the forcefulness behind his playing - I don't think Stephen Perkins would have a problem with me saying this, but Eric sets the tempo."

"When he came back and I played with him for the first time, I was like, 'Oh, this is how these songs are supposed to sound. It was such a bizarre feeling, you know what I mean?"

Janeâ€™s Addiction, Been Caught Stealing, at Bush Hall, London - YouTube Watch On

The band spent the early part of the summer touring Europe and playing a number of small venues, an experience Navarro enthused about in the interview: “"[They] were just magical," he said. "There's something about just being stripped down to the four musicians -minimal lights, smaller rooms, tight stages - it was reminiscent of 1988, '89, when we were doing the Hollywood circuit."

The band are currently on a tour of rather larger-sized venues – the arenas and large theatres of North America – that continues through to September 29.