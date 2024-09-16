Jane’s Affliction: Fisticuffs between Farrell and Navarro put future of reunion in doubt

Just when it all seemed like plain sailing in the Jane’s Addiction camp, things have gone badly awry again.

The band have apologised to fans for cancelling a show that was due to take place last night (September 15) in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It came after a gig in Boston ended early when Perry Farrell appeared to throw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro.

The band issued a statement on Instagram, saying: "We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night. As a result we will be cancelling tomorrow night's show in Bridgeport." They have assured that fans will be fully reimbursed.

A concert by the reunited @janesaddiction in Boston came to a sudden end Friday night when a clearly enraged @perryfarrell threw a punch guitarist Dave Navarro! https://t.co/SUFPnMrBQ4 pic.twitter.com/fCu0GubaOLSeptember 14, 2024

The Boston gig saw tensions between Farrell and Navarro become more and more obvious as the band’s set progressed. During Mountain Song, Farrell reportedly shouted at Navarro. A couple of songs later as they were performing Ocean Size, the singer did so again and walked up to Navarro and appeared to shove him with his shoulder.

Navarro put his hand on Farrell chest as if to keep him away, before the frontman appeared to take a swing at him with his fist. Crew members then intervened, stage lights were turned down and the music stopped. And that was it - gig over, with many in the audience booing.

So the big question is...is there a way back from here? Or has the latest Jane’s reunion now swiftly been curtailed?

Social media posts since Friday’s incident haven’t exactly cleared matters up. Navarro posted a black and white photo of himself holding his acoustic with the back turned around so the Jane’s Addiction sticker is prominent. His message simply said: “Goodnight…”

Meanwhile the singer’s wife Etsy Lau Farrell wrote a long message on Instagram claiming that there had been “a lot of tension and animosity between the members” before the Boston show.

“Perry’s frustration had been mounting. Night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band,” she wrote.

“Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it.”

Where the band go from here is unclear. At the time of writing there has been no official statement regarding the remaining dates on their North American tour.

The band are due to play Toronto on Wednesday and have a further 12 shows before the tour ends at Inglewood, California on October 16. Whether they make it that far has to be in doubt.