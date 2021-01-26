Dunlop launches the Cry Baby Custom Badass Dual-Inductor Edition Wah

GEAR 2021: Dunlop has released a limited edition dual-inductor Custom Badass update of its Cry Baby wah pedal that offers players a choice of two distinct wah voices.

The Cry Baby Custom Badass is sure to become a fast favourite with those who can't quite settle on which wah works best for their sound. Which is quite possibly most of us. After all, it depends on the song and the setting, right?

Here you can select the Custom Badass's Halo Inductor or Fasel Inductor via the familiar mushroom-shaped kickswitch on the side of the unit.

Choose the Halo Inductor for when you want it "expressive and throaty," says Dunlop, with the Halo evoking a 60s British blues sound, while the Fasel has a more contemporary voicing that works well with high-gain. The Fasel won't squeal on you at high volumes, and it'll bring out all the harmonics you need with precision and detail.

Tap your toe on the red button to select inductors, while the two toe-down frequency controls let you fine tune each inductor's voice. (Image credit: Dunlop)

Each inductor has its own toe-down frequency control mounted on the side of the pedal, beside which the LED lets you know whether you are on the blue Halo or red Fasel mode.

These controls allow you to roll back some of the Fasel's high-end sharpness or make it really show its teeth, add brightness and detail to the Halo's voice or keep it dark and moody. These options can really help you find your place in a mix, and sure come in handy when you are switching up guitars, too.

Another distinct touch is the Custom Badass Cry Baby wah's custom double tread, so you'll be able to tell it apart from your volume pedal in the dark.

The Cry Baby Custom Badass is available now, priced £212 / $199 street. See Dunlop for more details.