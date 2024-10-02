“We embarked on a mission to craft the ultimate pedalboards that meet Greg's every need”: Jam Pedals teams up with Greg Koch for Koch Ness Monster signature multi-effects units

When we think of guitar multi-effects in 2024 we tend to think in terms of digital signal processing, amp modelling, IRs, cab sims and all that jazz, but Greg Koch and Jam Pedals have teamed up for a signature unit that takes a different approach, refashioning the Greek stompbox company’s greatest hits into a beast of an integrated pedalboard with everything Koch needs.

They are calling this thing the Koch Ness Monster and there are two versions to check out. You can get the regular unit for £550/$790, which contains the Lucydreamer overdrive, Eureka! fuzz, Harmonius Monk tremolo and the Delay Llama delay pedal, with a signal path running in that order.

Or you could go the whole hog and drop £1,500/$2,190 on the tricked-out Supreme version, which truly is a greatest hits of Jam Pedals and is described as “Greg’s wildest pedal dreams” – even includes an onboard Wahcko wah pedal, and this is where the signal chain starts.

The Supreme receives your electric guitar signal then sends it through the Wahcko, then through we have the RetroVibe vibrato/chorus pedal, Koch’s signature Gristle King boost/drive, which was originally designed by Tim Jauernig.

Next up is the it’s the Eureka fuzz pedal circuit, the Lucydreamer overdrive, a send/return for incorporating an external pedalboard/pedals, the Boomster buffer/boost, the Waterfall chorus, the Harmonious Monk, Delay Llama MkII, and the Delay Lama Xtreme.

Both units are pricey, but they still work out more economically than buying the pedals individually, and there are a few choice features that make these ideal for Koch’s purposes – and anyone else for that matter.

Firstly, you can sync up the tap tempo, allowing the repeats from the Delay Lama Xtreme to be in time with the pulse of the Harmonius Monk tremolo, all with the tap of a single button.

In addition, the Supreme also offers expression pedal inputs to control the speed of the Retrovibe, the level of the Boomster, the time of the Delay Llama XTREME, and there are a pair of inputs for external tap tempo control and for controlling the Delay Llama XTREME’s presets.

On the Supreme, the Delay Llama XTREME and Harmonius Monk are preloaded with Koch’s presets and you might ask, “Why two delays?”

Well it’s simple; Koch likes it that way, and uses his Delay Llama MkII as an always-on slapback echo, with more exotic delay pedal operations delegated to its more fully featured XTREME counterpart.

If you don’t need the extra effects and functionality, the regular Koch Ness Monster has you covered with all the essentials.

“The Koch Ness Monster is a pared-down, throw-and-go, orange-clad warrior of the sonic night. Four delicious flavors of JAM pedal glory to get the job done in the service of rock!” says Koch.

The Supreme model comes with a custom gig bag, and optional plexiglass guides with labelled controls. Both are available to order now. The regular Koch Ness Monster ships from the end of October, the Supreme from the end of the year. See Jam Pedals for more details.