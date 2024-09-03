“Endless creative possibilities with just a flick of a switch”: Harley Benton’s DNAfx GiT Core packs 55 amp models, 151 effects and an 80-second looper into a compact format – all for under $99

Harley Benton has expanded its range of budget-friendly amp modellers with the DNAfx GiT Core, a super-compact unit powered by non-linear modelling tech that promises hyper-realistic tube amp tones and all the modern functions that digital provides.

And there are a lot of modern functions. This is a small unit and yet you get 55 guitar amp emulations, plus 151 effects, and 26 classic IRs with support for using third-party speaker cab simulations.

When you add up the numbers and calculate just how much it would cost you to collect the individual stompboxes, and then build the pedalboard switching system that will manage them all, these multi-effects pedals for guitar always sound like ridiculous value – and they generally are. But as per Harley Benton’s wont, the DNAfx GiT Core really takes the cake in terms of bang for your buck; this retails for under $99. That’s quite something.

The 151 effects comprises all the main food groups you would expect, and some you might not. There are various drives, boosts, distortions, compressors, fuzz, wah, pitch-shifting and filter effects, delay and reverb. All your time-based effects can be set via tap tempo, and there is an onboard noise gate for tidying up your electric guitar tone when the gain is jacked to 11.

The DNAfx GiT Core has amassed enough DSP muscle to allow players to run up to 9 effects at once, so complicated signal chains are go with this little thing.

With all these options, presets will be a lifesaver. Here, you get 200 preset patches to save your go-to tones to.

You can hook the unit up to your computer by USB and edit these tones, and while you are at it, you can also connect to your DAW and use this as a de factor guitar audio interface, and the outputs are programmable so you can tailor this for live performance or the studio.

There is more… An on-the-go output function allows you to connect with your smartphone and livestream your playing, or record audio and/or video while out and about. And you can take this with you anywhere. At 0.8kg, it makes a very portable fly-rig.

Extend its functionality with an expression pedal – you’ll find the input beside an aux-in for external audio playback, and a headphones out for silent practice/monitoring.

There is also an 80s looper and drum machine, with 40 different drum patterns and 10 different metronome settings to keep practice interesting.

Despite the compact form factor, there is just about enough room for a large LED screen to make editing a little easier. Priced £75/$98, the DNAfx GiT Core is available now, exclusively via Thomann. See Harley Benton for more details.