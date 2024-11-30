Are Gibson guitars expensive? This surprising SG Standard Cyber Weekend deal suggests not always!

There are a lot of sweeping statements being made on the internet at any given moment, but the idea Gibson guitars are expensive is not an exaggeration… in many cases. But I've been digging through the Thomann Black Friday guitar deals as we move onwards towards Cyber Monday, and I've found a notable exception to that with some very attractive SG Standard prices.

How does £430 off sound? There are three finishes on the USA-made standard model on the site and they're all beauts: Classic White, Pelham Blue Burst and my own personal favourite, Ebony. The former two models are £1,268 with the Ebony just a pound more at £1,269.

We've seen recent Chinese-made Epiphones that cost more than that! And the same SG Standard models are currently £1,699 on Gibson.com too.

Gibson SG Standard: was £1,699 now £1,269 at thomann.co.uk A Gibson USA bargain? Yes indeed! A whole £430 off the price of the SG Standard in Ebony, White and Pelham Blue Burst means more of us can afford an undisputed icon of electric guitars. For those about to save… we salute you!

I grew up with an SG as a dream electric guitar, and shortly after I started working on Guitarist magazine back in 2005 I treated myself to an SG Special Faded in natural mahogany. Was it a compromise because I couldn't afford a Standard in Ebony? Yes, to be honest it was. Tony Iommi and Angus Young remain guitar heroes to me.

I still have that SG Special (it recently appeared on this site) and I have no complaints, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't looking at my bank balance to work out if I could afford this deal while it's on.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Mahogany body, neck and rosewood board. The iconic Trapezoid fretboard inlays that make the Standard statement. Grover tuners and 490R neck and 490T bridge humbuckers: this is a rock guitar everyone should make space on the rack for.