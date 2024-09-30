It looks like Taylor Guitars and Pearl Jam will feature prominently in season 2 of The Last Of Us

Back in 2020 Taylor created two acoustic guitars inspired by The Last Of Us Part II, the sequel to Naughty Dog's blockbuster post-apocalyptic video game. Its tobacco sunburst 314ce Grand Auditorium even appeared in the game, played by protagonist Ellie. Now, the replica is set to appear for the television adaptation of Part II.

It would be an understatement to suggest HBO's Last Of Us adaption of the first game was a success – it redefined the television adaption of video games, helped by the engrossing story, and a commitment to faithfully retelling it. Now a new trailer for the forthcoming second season of The Last Of Us, underlines that authenticity.

It's soundtracked by Pearl Jam's moving, low-key Future Days from the seattle band's 2013 album Lighting Bolt, a song that looms large in the game. The 314ce is owned by fellow lead character Joel and he sings the song to Ellie, and in the trailer above we can see the HBO Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, holding it and examining its distinctive moth inlay before we then see Ellie sat learning to play with it.

The 314ce Taylor released in 2020 is a one-to-one recreation of Ellie’s guitar from the game. This Grand Auditorium model featured back and sides of solid sapele topped with Sitka spruce.

It also features Taylor's acclaimed V-Class bracing, tobacco sunburst gloss finish, plus a two-ring rosette, faux tortoiseshell pickguard, and the custom moth inlay design you'll see in the new trailer.

Another clip [Spoiler ahead] shows Ellie – played by Bella Ramsey – sat with a non-cutaway natural finish acoustic she has found, in what looks to be the same setting used in the game – where players could play a mini chord game interacting with the guitar to play famous songs, including A-ha's Take on Me, while the character Dina looks on.

[Spoiler ahead] There's scope for a third acoustic guitar to be featured in the television series too – another part of The Last Of Us 2 sees Ellie discover another (unbranded) dreadnought in an old abandoned theatre and begin playing and singing Future Days herself.

There's no doubt acoustic guitars play a key roll in some of the Last Of Us's most poignant scenes, so will we see more Taylor guitar tie-in releases as a result? It has to be likely.