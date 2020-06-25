The Last Of Us 2's chord mini game: 14 guitar songs you can learn and play

We've already reported on Taylor's recreation of the acoustic guitar that appears in the new Playstation 4 hit game The Last Of Us 2 but there's a whole guitar mini game to be discovered with in it – and it actually teaches you the chords to a number of famous songs.

By selecting chords and controlling the strumming or fingerpicking, your character Ellie can play through classics by artists including Nirvana, The Eagles, Johnny Cash, Pink Floyd, Soundgarden, Metallica and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

As you can see above, a fingerpicked take on A-ha's '80s pop classic Take On Me also features in a scene.

Check out the songs we've found so far below.

1. Johnny Cash – Hurt

2. The Eagles – Hotel California

3. Bob Marley – Redemption Song

4. Chris Isaak - Wicked Game

5. Red Hot Chili Peppers Californication

6. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

7. Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun

8. Pearl Jam – Future Days

9. Jeff Buckley – Hallelujah

10. Metallica - Nothing Else Matters

11. Nirvana – About A Girl

12. The Cranberries – Zombie

13. The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army

14. Shawn James – Through The Valley