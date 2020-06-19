Taylor reveals special edition acoustic guitars for The Last Of Us Part 2

Acoustic guitar features in the new Playstation 4 game The Last Of Us Part 2 in surprising ways, especially considering it's set in an extremely bleak post-apocalyptic zombie landscape of the USA.

It even features its own guitar-based mini game.

Main character Ellie is taught to play on a cutaway acoustic by fellow protagonist from the first game, Joel – and if you recognise the cutaway acoustic that's because it's based on a Taylor model.

Inventiably the company has made a special replica model to celebrate. And a bonus TLOU GS Mini guitar too.

Taylor 314ce The Last of Us Part II Replica

Taylor says that this limited-edition 314ce is a one-to-one recreation of Ellie’s guitar from the game. This Grand Auditorium guitar is made with back and sides of solid sapele topped with Sitka spruce.

It also features Taylor's acclaimed V-Class bracing, tobacco sunburst gloss finish, plus a two-ring rosette, faux tortoiseshell pickguard, and a custom Moth inlay design from the game.

It ships with built-in Expression System 2 in a Taylor deluxe hardshell case.

The Taylor 314ce The Last of Us Part II Replica is priced at $2299.

The Last of Us Part II GS Mini

This limited-edition travel-size model features back and sides of layered sapele with a solid mahogany top, but this is the first time we've seen a custom finish like this on a GS Mini – this is a representation of Ellie's botanical pattern tattoo in The Last Of Us 2. There's also the game's logo on the headstock.

This acoustic-only model ships with a hardshell gig bag.

Price is TBC on this model right now.