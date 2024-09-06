“A splash of colour straight out of the SoCal surf and hot rod scene of the early 1960s”: Gibson refreshes its Falcon tube amp series in exclusive new Surf Bronco finish

Gibson has had some big releases these past few months, most notable releasing two high-end acoustic guitars celebrating Johnny and Rosanne Cash, but it has also been quietly offering some makeovers for classic models, refinishing the J-45 and SJ-200 in cult classic Blueberry Burst, and now an all-new retro look for its Falcon tube amps.

A Gibson exclusive, which means you have to drop in on the Gibson Garage in Nashville or London, or online, the Surf Bronco edition of the Falcon series sports an aesthetic inspired by surf culture and the hotrod scene of the ‘60s.

And if we are being a little mischievous, maybe also inspired by a certain Californian gear giant whose name starts with an F. Well, let's just say both were drawing from a similar well in terms of pop-culture aesthetics.

The launch was shared by Gibson’s official news channel, the Gibson Gazette, and will comprise a trio of Falcon combos: the compact 1x10 Falcon 5, the 1X12 Falcon 20, and the Dual Falcon 20, which is loaded with a pair of 10” Jensen Blackbird 40 Alnico speakers. You’ll find that 10” Jensen in the Falcon 5, with a 12” equivalent in the Falcon 20.

The Surf Bronco vinyl coverings are complemented with a bone grille cloth. Even having already been won over the by the aesthetic of the original Cream Bronco Falcons with Oxblood grille, these are quite something.

Whose backline couldn’t be improved with the addition of a tube combo in a minty shade of surf green? We particularly like the matching handle.

The Falcon series is based upon the Gibson amps of the ‘60s but features an updated design that bears the hallmarks of high-end guitar amp pioneer and Mesa/Boogie founder Randall Smith, with Smith’s Multi-Watt technology imported from the Boogies and applied to this amp lineup.

The Multi-Watt feature offered three different power and wiring configurations from one three-way switch, making these amps suitable for stage, studio and home practice.

Gibson has since announced the departure of Smith from Mesa/Boogie, which was acquired by the Nashville-based guitar brand in January 2022.

For more on the Falcon series, head over to Gibson.