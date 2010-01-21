Win Tickets To See Beck And Clapton With Lick Library

Fancy going to see two guitar legends play at the London 02 Arena?



Lick Library, one of the worlds leading suppliers of guitar tuition DVDs, has announced a competition to win one of two tickets to see Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck perform live at one of only two sold out shows at the O2 in London on 13 February 2010.



To enter the competition, just upload a video yourself playing any Eric Clapton or Jeff Beck riff, solo or complete track to the Lick Library site before 31 January; go to www.licklibrary.com and follow the competition link, then get your friends to vote for it.



There is also a runner up prize of ten Lick Library DVDs of your choice.



