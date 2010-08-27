Win a Vintage guitar and a Facelift!

(c) Future/Phil Sowells

Friday Giveaway: Guitarist has a great competition that includes not one but five prizes. You can never have too many guitars, and the Vintage V6 Icon up for grabs here is well worth winning.



The first prize comprises a Vintage V6 Icon V6MRSSB in distressed sunburst and a Rory Gallagher Facelift to go with it. The guitar comes loaded with three Wilkinson single-coils, a cool distressed finish and a truly wonderful neck, while the Facelift allows you to transform it into Rory Gallagher's legendarily battered 1961 Strat.



We also have four runner-up prizes or your choice of one of any of the following Facelifts:



Gig design for Yamaha Pacifica 112J or 012

Skull design for Fender Stratocaster and equivalents

Rock design for Fender Stratocasterand equivalents

Union Flag for Fender Telecaster and equivalents



Visit www.guitarfacelift.com for nice big pics of the designs in question.



To enter, simply e-mail your name to guitaristcomps@futurenet.com under the subject line 'Vintage guitar comp' with you contact details plus your choice of one of the four runners up Facelift designs.

One entry per person, closing date is Friday 10th September 2010. Good luck!