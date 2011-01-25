Wanted: John Lennon

Imagine spending a day in the life as John Lennon - or indeed evey day. The Bootleg Beatles are offering someone out there the chance because they now need a new member to play the late legend. Guitarist of course offered to help!

The UK's tribute band the Bootleg Beatles, are on the looking for a new Lennon to replace Neil Harrison who is retiring from the band after 31 years. The fab four's authentic performances have earned them a worldwide reputation over the years. So much so that George Harrison once remarked, "You probably know the chords better than I do!" after seeing the band perform.

The Bootleg Beatles are very clear about what they want from candidates looking for a ticket to ride on their tourbus: 'Outstanding musicianship and vocals are a must - a physical resemblance to the great man wouldn't go amiss either!'

To be considered for audition and the chance to obtain instant karma, aspiring Lennons should submit an mp3 and/or mp4, photo & CV to auditions@bootlegbeatles.com

Don't hide your love of Lennon away - if you think you've got what it takes to come together with the Bootleg Beatles and continue their legacy, audition now. Sorry, we'll stop with the song references now.

For more info on the Bootleg Beatles' touring plans please visit their official website.