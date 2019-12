Guitarist favourites

Russian Circles

have announced a clutch of UK dates in support of their excellent third album Geneva.

The US instrumental trio will play the following dates:

8 April - The Thekla, Bristol

10 April - Captain´s Rest, Glasgow, Scotland

11 April - Islington Mill, Manchester

12 Apr - Rock City, Nottingham

13 April - The Underworld, Camden, London

Look out for an extensive feature with the band's

Mike Sullivan

in issue 326 of Guitarist magazine, on sale February 16