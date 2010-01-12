RIP Mick Green 1944-2010

We are saddened to hear that guitarist Mick Green passed away yesterday, aged 65, from heart failure.



Mick kickstarted his career in the early 1960s with Johnny Kidd & The Pirates before joining Billy. J. Kramer And The Dakotas.



His energised playing style, combining the rhythm and lead roles together, would prove to be influential and through the 1980s and 1990s Green found favour as a trusted sideman for artists including Paul McCartney and Brian Ferry.



Mick featured as a cover star in Guitarist alongside McCartney and David Gilmour in February 2000. Gilmour and Mick were playing alongside Macca for his return-to-roots album Run Devil Run.



The Telecaster-lover continued to play with a reformed line-up of The Pirates as well as regularly playing alongside Van Morrison and on his 2008 album, Keep It Simple.



He was also a guitar teacher in his spare time.



What better way to remember Mick´s effortless cool and lightning riffs than this…



