Readers' Rigs - Terms And Conditions

The Readers' Rigs gallery is a section of Guitarist.co.uk where we display our pick of pictures submitted to Guitarist.co.uk via email and Twitter of readers' guitars and amps.

If you wish to submit an image, simply take a picture of your rig, and either submit it to the Guitarist Twitter account using the hashtag "#readersrigs" or email your image to guitarist@futurenet.co.uk with the subject line "Readers' Rigs".

By submitting an image to the gallery, you are agreeing to the following terms and conditions:

You will retain all rights you have in the copyright and other intellectual property rights in your photograph. By submitting your photograph, you (a) grant Future and its licensees an irrevocable licence to reproduce and publish your submission in any medium and (b) waive any moral rights or similar rights you have in your photograph whether such rights arise pursuant to the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 or equivalent legislation anywhere in the world and (c) confirm that the photograph does not infringe any third party irights (including but not limited to intellectual property rights), or any applicable law or regulation.