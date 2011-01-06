John Wheatcroft concert and guitar workshop

Guitar fans in Leeds are in for a treat in February, as local acoustic virtuoso Jon Gomm is joined onstage by Liverpudlian guitar genius John Wheatcroft for a special concert and guitar workshop.

Jon met John at the London Guitar Show, and the pair struck up an instant rapport and mutual respect for their very different approaches to the instrument.

In addition to touring the land with his own unique brand of Django-inspired modern acoustic jazz, Wheatcroft is a regular contributor to our sister magazine Guitar Techniques, head of guitar at London's Guitar-X school and the man behind our annual Ultimate Guitar Lessons - needless to say, he's a bit good.

The concert will take place in the Grove Inn, Leeds on Saturday 26 February 2011 at 8pm. It will consist of one set from Gomm, one set from Wheatcroft and a final set where the pair will play together.

But that's not all, on the afternoon of the 26 February, a guitar workshop will also be taking place at the Jonathan Vipond School of Guitar. This special event will give players of all abilities the chance to learn something from both Gomm and Wheatcroft. To book a place at this event, visit the Jonathan Vipond School of Guitar website.

Information

John Gomm Presents… John Wheatcroft

Saturday 26 February 2011, 8pm

The Grove Inn, Back Row, Leeds, LS11 5PL

For tickets and further information visit www.jongomm.com