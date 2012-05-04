Guitarist issue 355 - on sale now!

Guitarist issue 355

Only in issue 355 of Guitarist…

Slash

With a new album ready to go, the iconic guitarist tells us about his dislike of headphones, what fame means to him and why it's a Gibson Les Paul and Marshall amp all the way.

PLUS! On Guitarist Vault we have exclusive video of the man himself in conversation as well as a few choice licks wrangled from his own Appetite Les Paul

Jim Marshall

Our tribute to the Father Of Loud that includes some heartfelt comments from many of Marshall's greatest users and abusers

Eric Johnson

Just in time for his very first UK tour, with catch up with the Texan virtuoso to talk gear, the road and his new album Up Close

Elliot Randall

The Steely Dan man looks back as one of his most revered moments. There's also a four-part audio style file with full TAB.

Walter Trout

The US blues firecracker tells us about his new album and why it was finally time to retire his trusty Strat

Feeder

We sat down with the Brit rockers' lead singer and guitarist Grant Nicholas and talked about his long-time love affair with the Fender Jazzmaster.

Joe Bonamassa - On the Road

In an exclusive video on Guitarist Vault, we go On The Road with Joe during his UK tour. We check out his awesome amp and effects rack, try out a few tones and even have a go on a Theremin

Frankfurt Messe Top 30

We track down the best gear from the floor of the biggest music show on earth

GJ2 Arete 5-Star & 4-Star

Two new models from legendary luthier Grover Jackson that mix high-end quality with sleek rock lines. We also have a chat with the man himself

Reviewed

Fender Johnny Marr Jaguar & 50th Anniversary Jaguar

Collings I35LC

Godin Core P90 & Core HB

Mariner Eunoia DEC & OME

Atkin AA AM Special

Hayden HGT-A40 head & HGT-A20 combo

Egnater Vengeance & Armageddon heads

TC Electronic The Dreamscape

Fender Modern Player Jaguar bass

Longterm Tests

Washburn J600

Alesis iO Dock

Sigma DR-45

Exotic Scales - Phrygian

PLUS!

Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!

