Guitarist issue 340 – on sale now

Gary Moore: Our tribute
A special Guitarist tribute to a special guitar hero. Gary Moore in his own words - choice excerpts from a a career of Guitarist interviews, memories from close playing friends including Scott Gorham and Bernie Marsden plus the essential Gary Moore albums.
Joe Bonamassa
The bluesman talks about the making of his best album yet - Dust Bowl.
Paul Gilbert
Back with Mr Big and better than ever - Paul talks guitar.
Whit Smith
The truly incredible Western swing and jazz player gives insight into his style, gear and a guest lesson.
Namm
The top 50: electrics, acoustics, amps, effects and recording. All the best guitar products selected from the Namm show for you.
Manson guitars
The British maker launches a non-signature electric line made in the Czech Republic. We give the MA-2 the full Guitarist test.
Also reviewed:
Danelectro '56 Single Cutaways
Godin Icon Type2 Convertible & Progression Boutique USB single-cut and double-cut
Vigier Excess Original five-string bass
Taylor GS Mini
Farida A-62 CENA & SF-55E Sandi Thom acoustics
Orange Tubesync DIVO OV4
Headstrong Lil' King S
Roland GR-55
Mad Professor stompboxes
Guitar Tech pedals
T-Rex Reptile 2
Quick Test: Coopersonic Tubecleaner, Vox AC1RV, Mackie Onyx Black Jack & Electro-Harmonix Neo Clone.
On The CD
Video:
Gary Moore Tribute
Roland GR-55
Danelectro '56 Single Cutaway
Godin Icon Type2 Convertible
Mad Professor Little Green Wonder
Scott McKeon's Modern Blues
Lick Of The Month
Audio demos:
Taylor GS Mini
Guitar Tech Classic Distortion
Guitar Tech Vintage Chorus
Guitar Tech Analog Delay
Mad Professor Sweet Honey Overdrive
Mad Professor Deep Blue Delay
Plus audio and video lessons with tab