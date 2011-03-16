Guitarist issue 340 – on sale now

Gary Moore: Our tribute



A special Guitarist tribute to a special guitar hero. Gary Moore in his own words - choice excerpts from a a career of Guitarist interviews, memories from close playing friends including Scott Gorham and Bernie Marsden plus the essential Gary Moore albums.

Joe Bonamassa



The bluesman talks about the making of his best album yet - Dust Bowl.

Paul Gilbert



Back with Mr Big and better than ever - Paul talks guitar.

Whit Smith



The truly incredible Western swing and jazz player gives insight into his style, gear and a guest lesson.

Namm



The top 50: electrics, acoustics, amps, effects and recording. All the best guitar products selected from the Namm show for you.

Manson guitars



The British maker launches a non-signature electric line made in the Czech Republic. We give the MA-2 the full Guitarist test.

Also reviewed:



Danelectro '56 Single Cutaways

Godin Icon Type2 Convertible & Progression Boutique USB single-cut and double-cut

Vigier Excess Original five-string bass

Taylor GS Mini

Farida A-62 CENA & SF-55E Sandi Thom acoustics

Orange Tubesync DIVO OV4

Headstrong Lil' King S

Roland GR-55

Mad Professor stompboxes

Guitar Tech pedals

T-Rex Reptile 2

Quick Test: Coopersonic Tubecleaner, Vox AC1RV, Mackie Onyx Black Jack & Electro-Harmonix Neo Clone.

On The CD



Video:



Gary Moore Tribute

Roland GR-55

Danelectro '56 Single Cutaway

Godin Icon Type2 Convertible

Mad Professor Little Green Wonder

Scott McKeon's Modern Blues

Lick Of The Month



Audio demos:



Taylor GS Mini

Guitar Tech Classic Distortion

Guitar Tech Vintage Chorus

Guitar Tech Analog Delay

Mad Professor Sweet Honey Overdrive

Mad Professor Deep Blue Delay



Plus audio and video lessons with tab