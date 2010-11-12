Friday's Guitar Hero: Warren Haynes

© Robb D. Cohen./Retna Ltd./Corbis



Our regular weekly feature in which we'll share our pick of the guitar wonders You Tube has to offer. This week: Warren Haynes.

The Gov't Mule mainman is slowly coming to the attention of us British players, while he's been a household name in the US for years. He's renowned for possessing a tone that's thick, full and warm, and his controlled and bluesy style is a genuine treat for the ears.

If we could sing, play and sound like this, we'd be sorted! Only Warren can make a Les Paul sound so phat!