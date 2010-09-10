Friday's Guitar Hero: Tosin Abasi

...

© Ibanez Hoshino



Our regular weekly feature in which we'll share our pick of the guitar wonders You Tube has to offer. This week: Tosin Abasi

This talented American instrumentalist mixes style with a crushing technique based around the same Ibanez RG2228 Prestige eight-string we reviewed back in GIT328.

"Compositionally, eight strings allow you to cover so much ground." He tells sister mag Guitar World, and he's not wrong.

A crisp pound note to anyone who sends in a clip of them headbanging to the music below - but be careful!