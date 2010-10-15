Friday's Guitar Hero: Dimebag Darrell

...

© Joe Giron/Corbis

Our regular weekly feature in which we'll share our pick of the guitar wonders You Tube has to offer. This week: Dimebag Darrell

When all's said an done, Dimebag Darrell was a phenomenally good metal guitarist and although the tragic nature of his passing has catapulted him into the realm of a deity, he remains an influence throughout the genre.

Here's a fiery - literally! - clip of Pantera crashing through the anthemic Cowboys From Hell, with Dime resplendent with his trademark Dean ML.