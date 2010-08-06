Future Music Issue 230 On Sale Now

It's time to brag about our new issue - on sale today! This month we're in the company of true studio royalty. Most famous hardware earns it's reputation on stage with the stars. It could be bold caps emblazoned on the back of a keyboard, a logo on a kick drum or the distinctive globe and band of a Shure SM58.

However true legends keep a lower profile and their influence doesn't just affect the hearts and minds of live audience but work their magic on recordings that will last forever. And, despite decades of innovation, they're still a vital part of hits today simply because they still can't be bettered.

Our massive Studio Classics feature this month gets you up close with ten all-time-classic studio gems. Learn how they work and hear what they sound like on DVD. And even if you're not lucky enough to meet one any time soon, the principles and knowledge you gain will help make your music sound great no matter which gear you apply them to.

Speaking of legends (seems the magazine is brimming with them this month) we speak to Bernard Sumner about his new studio project Bad Lieutenant (and the small matter of how they made Blue Monday - of course), and Patric La Funk, D.Ramirez and Steve Duda bring the royal ruckus on video on our DVD. Don't miss their brilliant collaborative beat-making masterclass.

Want a taster? Check out the trailer below for the full issue content, now live on our brilliant YouTube channel here.

Can't find the issue? Buy it online or (dare we say it) subscribe for an entire year for hassle free delivery here.

And are you following us on Twitter yet? Keep up to speed with everything amazing going on in music making here.

Still here? Well how about we insist that you check out our XL, star-studded reviews section and demand that you come back next month for more. Cheers!