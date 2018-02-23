The drummers to watch in 2018
Hayley Cramer (Pop Evil)
We are in the fortunate position here at MusicRadar to be able to cast our eyes over an array of fast-rising musical talent - and yes, that includes drummers.
Here, we’ve rounded up some of the soon-to-be stars of the scene, starting with Pop Evil’s Hayley Cramer.
I would describe my drumming style as…
“Predominantly hard rock with a dash of metal.”
The secret to playing drums well is…
“Playing consistent time with conviction and PERSONALITY! No one wants to hire a robot for live acoustic drums, so just be you! Keep a regular practice routine. No matter how long you’ve been playing, there’s always something new to learn to keep your playing fresh and exciting.
"Play for the song, not your ego. Also, don’t hold the sticks too tight! Take the time to work on good technique and posture. Not only will it enable you to play with more musicality, but it will also stop you damaging your arms and wrists.”
My first drumset was…
“A mixture. Ludwig 22" kick, Premier toms (I think!), Yamaha snare, Paiste and Zildjian cymbals. However, I always robbed my big brother’s Yamaha 9000 Recording Custom kit when he wasn’t away gigging!”
Bonham is a given, but my favourite drummers ever are…
“There are so many to mention! A few of my early influences include Adrian Young (No Doubt), Mark Richardson (Skunk Anansie), Dave Weckl and Simon Phillips. Also, everything that Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have ever drummed on has played a big part in making me into the drummer I am today.”
Self-taught or lessons?
“I am mainly self taught with a dusting of lessons. The lessons helped teach me how to read drum notation and also refreshed and inspired me. I also did a one-year course at BIMM Brighton.
"My father is a bassist and my older brother is a drummer, so I picked up a lot from watching and jamming with them.”
Best drumming advice I’ve been given is…
“Don’t over-play. Pick your moments to show off, but only if the song requires it.”
I use…
“I am currently endorsed by SJC drums, Zildjian Cymbals, Remo heads and Promark sticks. Plus I use a Roland SPD- SX.”
What I’m up to right now is…
“We have just finished recording our fifth album which is due to be released early 2018. The first single, Waking Lions, is out now! I feel the drums I played on this track truly live up to the title of the song. It is some of the most ferocious drumming I’ve ever recorded!
"Each hit was played as if it were my last. My hope is that the song – paired with the energy in my playing - can empower people to face their fears and conquer their demons.”
Jamie Murray (Beat Replacement)
I would describe my drumming style as…
“Open and versatile, I listen to so much music from African to Middle Eastern music, hip-hop and jazz. I really like personal players who develop a sound that’s unique from others and hopefully that’s what I’ll sound like as well!
"Beat Replacement play original music with a variety of influences, mainly jazz, electronic and fusion. It’s my mothership and baby, to help express my ideas with my favourite musicians to play with.”
The secret to playing drums well is…
“Like with any instrument, you’ve got to listen intensively to properly digest the sound and get it within you. It depends on what you would like to be, but my advice is to listen to as many players and as much music as you can, even if you don’t like it there is always something to learn from everybody.”
My first drumset was…
“A semi-pro Tama my parents gave me when I was 11.”
My favourite drummers ever are…
“Other than the obvious ones like Vinnie, Tony, Elvin, Max… I like guys who are versatile and play all kinds of music. I listen to a lot of drummers who are unheard of and they blow my mind!”
Best drumming advice I’ve been given is…
“Practice does not make perfect, only perfect practice makes perfect.”
I use…
“Gretsch drums, Zildjian cymbals, Vater drum sticks, DW hardware.”
What I’m up to right now is…
“Other than freelancing with a lot of bands and touring a lot with jazz projects and electronic projects, I’m mostly working on my own thing.”
Aicha Djidjelli (The Kenneths/Hans Zimmer)
I would describe my drumming style as…
“Unapologetic!”
The secret to playing drums well is…
“Knowing when and when not to play. For me pushing myself through boundaries and being a better player than I was yesterday keeps me motivated. The more I learn the more I realise I don’t know, but it navigates to new findings, therefore the process continues and is never ending. I’m always striving to improve my vocabulary and sound, increase finesse and explore more ways to express myself through this exquisite instrument.”
My first drumset was…
“A Slingerland Studio King. I didn’t have a drum kit for quite a few years after starting to play. I would drum at school in break time and use friends’ drum kits in their garages and in cellars of their houses. I’m sure everybody had a Pearl Export.
"Thankfully there was a great music community where I grew up in North Essex. My first drum kit was actually bought for me by my dad’s best friend. The Studio King is an absolutely beautiful kit and sounds incredible. I still use it for recording and shows to this day.”
Bonham is a given, but my favourite drummers ever are…
“Vinnie Colaiuta, Zigaboo Modeliste, Clyde Stubblefield, Dave Grohl, Billy Cobham, Bill Stevenson, Steve Gadd, Matt Johnson, Tony Williams, Karen Carpenter, David Garibaldi, Brad Wilk.”
Self-taught or lessons?
“I was self-taught from age 12 to 18 and then I studied a music degree and had drum lessons during this time. So happy I did things that way round, so I had time to develop my own style. Then use technique to enhance my execution even further. I had great teachers during this time. Paul Elliot, Pete Cater and Pete Zeldman to name a few.”
Best drumming advice I’ve been given is…
“To always listen to the lyrics and emotion of the song, and to remember you’re not playing drums, you’re playing music.”
I use…
“C&C drums (typically a four-piece set-up). Zildjian cymbals, a combination of 14" K Dark hi-hats or 14" Mastersounds, 22" K Dark ride, 16" Fast crash, 18" & 20" A Custom crash. Promark drum sticks and Evans drum heads. I have always played with Promark sticks, even before I was endorsed. I use size 5A, hickory wood with wood tips. They have such great balance and I like how they don’t snap easily or spontaneously. They’re always paired perfectly and have great quality control.
"To me Zildjian make the finest cymbals and I have found my match in terms of my preferred sound. I find Zildjian to have a diverse range, it’s just a case of learning what suits you and your style. I have some trashy sounds I’ve invented with various pieces of old gear, and I always have two cowbells on my set-up.”
What I’m up to right now is…
“We’ve just finished recording our fourth EP EX which we recorded with Ben Baptie (Strokes, Jamie T, London Grammar) - the first single’s out this month.”
Sarah Leigh Shaw (The Pearl Harts/Independent)
I would describe my drumming style as…
“In my own band: energetic, fearless, powerful and musical with a big rock influence. When playing for an artist I keep a solid groove and play to complement the music, adding in touches of my own personality/style when needed.”
The secret to playing drums well is…
“Always listen, play for the song, play with conviction and allow space in the music.”
My first drumset was…
“A white Percussion Plus for my 14th birthday. I’ve still got it, although I no longer play it.”
Bonham is a given, but my favourite drummers ever are…
“Growing up would have to be Dave Grohl, Cozy Powell, Mitch Mitchell, Jimmy Chamberlin and Stewart Copeland, Jon Theodore, Patty Schemel. Recently it’s been Andy Gangadeen, Zigaboo Modeliste, Dave Elitch, Tony Thompson and Sarah Jones.”
Self-taught or lessons?
“A bit of both - I started off with some group lessons at school and learnt the basics, I also learnt a lot jamming at home with my dad who was a guitarist. This gave me a good musical education and taught me when and when not to play.
"Once I got in my first teenage band I stopped lessons, I guess this really helped define my style and sound as a player. As I got older I realised my limits and went back to improve my technique and started having lessons with Mike Dolbear.”
Best drumming advice I’ve been given is…
“From a musical perspective: never over-play and play for the song - always listen, play from the heart and have a good backbeat! From a technical perspective: it sounds quite obvious but make sure your kit is set up correctly.
"Check your drums are set up to the correct heights to get the most out of your body - it really makes such a difference for faster, louder and more energetic styles.”
I use...
“I am endorsed by Sabian cymbals, Premier, Vic Firth, Roland, Protection Racket, Hearwave In-Ears. I use a Premier Elite Kit in Black Sparkle: 22", 16", 12"; Premier Modern Classic 14" Hammered Brass snare. Sabian AAX Xplosion hi-hats and crashes, AAX Raw Bell Dry Ride, 20" AAX Aero Crash. Roland SPD-SX pads plus a cowbell.”
What I’m up to right now is…
“My band The Pearl Harts have had a really busy 18 months supporting the likes of Garbage, Stereophonics and most recently Skunk Anansie around Europe. We’re just about to release our debut album Glitter And Spit through our own label and will be touring through out 2018 to support it.”
Lya Reis Guerrero (Independent)
My bands/gigs are…
“I’ve worked with Dave Randall (Faithless) in Slovo Sound System, Sola Akinbola (Jamiroquai) in Critical Mass, drum-line for Clean Bandit, Wara, Juanita Euka, All This Noise and Animanz.”
I would describe my drumming style as…
“Versatile, explosive and ‘in the pocket’.”
The secret to playing drums well is…
“Practise with discipline.”
My first drumset was…
“I was air drumming on my mom’s couch from when I was nine, until she got fed up and when I was 14 she got me a CB Drums Electric Blue five-piece set. That was my first lesson: never give up!”
My favourite drummers ever are…
“Steve Gadd, Horacio Hernandez, Aaron Spears, Yussef Kamaal, Nate Smith, Sheila E.”
Best drumming advice I’ve been given is…
“No matter the challenges, never stop playing.”
I use…
“I am happily endorsed by Cruz Cajons, Murat Diril Cymbals, Protection Racket and Liberty Drums. I also use LP Karl Perazzo timbales, Afro congas, Remo bongos, Gibraltar hardware, DW9000 single pedal, LP minor percussion.”
What I’m up to right now is…
“I am in the recording process of a few singles and music videos for a couple of new, upcoming, independent projects based in London. They vary from folk to electronic and a bit of Afro-Venezuelan grooves with a touch of new-jazzy genres.
"Since July I’ve been covering for drummers and/or percussionists at festivals such as BoomTown, Secret Garden and Lovebox. I’d say that the best bet to find out what I’m up to is to look up my website and social media accounts. I’m always adding future dates and last minute gigs every week.”
Holly Madge Hans Zimmer/The Correspondents
I would describe my drumming style as…
“Solid groove-based with a slice of fusion and a healthy helping of cowbell and timbale.”
The secret to playing drums well is…
“To listen, leave your ego at the door and throw 100 percent of your heart into it…”
My first drumset was…
“A ruby red Pearl Maxwin kit that my mum spent three days Silvo-ing and bringing back to its former glory, it lasted pretty well!”
Bonham is a given, but my favourite drummers ever are…
“Steve Gadd, Peter Erskine, Luke Flowers (Cinematic Orchestra), Larnell Lewis (Snarky Puppy), Carter Beauford (Dave Matthews Band).”
Self-taught or lessons?
“I had lessons and loved every second, Janet Kermode got me into lessons, Colin Bellworthy combined technique and feel and Trevor Tomkins broke down my sticking habits so that I could phrase whatever was in my head around the kit without that physical constraint.
"I also owe a lot to Dave Marchant who taught us how to listen to each other in our ensemble classes at Southampton University. Structured learning that was full of variety, combined with weekly jam sessions and band practice worked wonders for me.”
Best drumming advice I’ve been given is…
“It actually came from a non-drummer. We were laughing about something completely different and he joked, ‘Get over yourself!’ It stuck with me. It helps me to keep focused, put aside any self doubts that may creep in. And enjoying being totally present with the whole band, seeing the bigger picture.”
I use...
“Pearl Masters Maple: 10", 12", 14", 22" with a little 8" stashed away for fusion moments! Sabian Hand Hammered: Raw Bell ride, bright hi-hats and their Studio crashes. I’ve played Sabian cymbals since day one and always travel with Protection Racket cases.
"I love working with the guys that I’ve trusted and loved since the very beginning. I swear by LP: Classic congas, Tito Puente timbales, cowbells of all shapes and sizes.”
Here’s what I’m up to right now…
“We’ve just arrived home from an incredible five month world tour with Hans [Zimmer], and I’m back rehearsing for next year’s shows with The Correspondents. In the meantime I’ve just taken on a new practice space in a decommissioned army helicopter simulator so got my work cut out turning that into my new little slice of drum heaven. You can follow the journey and all the laughs on my Instagram.”
Lorna Blundell (The Hyena Kill)
I would describe my drumming style as…
“Hard rock, with elements of pop, funk and R&B.”
The secret to playing drums well is…
“Having fun with it. Practising every day and pushing yourself. I think it’s important to not underestimate the basic and simple things. They set the foundations for you to build up your skills and discipline.”
My first drumset was…
“A blue Dragon kit! I saved up all my paper-round money for that beauty.”
My favourite drummers ever are…
“Abe Cunningham from Deftones, the first time seeing him play live was pretty life-affirming. There’s also Danny Dolan from The Virginmarys. I’ve never seen anybody play a drum kit quite like him. Another huge hero and big influence of mine is prog master Craig Blundell. And finally I’d have to say Nikki Glaspie and Kim Thompson, Beyonce’s past powerhouse players.”
Best drumming advice I’ve been given is…
“Don’t compare yourself to anybody else, go at your own pace and see other players skills as inspiration, not competition.”
I use…
“I’ve been with Natal Drums for a few years and am so proud to be part of their family, they really look after their artists. The kits and percussion they make are amazing. I have a bubinga kit - 20", 12", 16", 14"x6½" - that I play pretty much every day and which has seen a lot of tours. It’s never let me down and sounds huge, yet defined. Perfect for my style.
"I’m also honoured to be part of the Zildjian family. I’ve been playing their cymbals since I first sat behind a kit, so it was a huge deal for me to get onboard with them as an artist. Vater drum sticks 5A wood tip, Tama Iron Cobra single bass pedal.”
Here’s what I’m up to right now…
“We’re currently in the process of writing and recording the follow up to our debut album Atomised. Spending a lot of time in the rehearsal room and studio nailing it down. We will be hitting the road on tour in 2018!”
Tobias Alexander (Independent)
My bands/gigs are...
“I’m working with a number of different projects. I’m also one of the drum tutors at the recently-launched ACM Birmingham.”
I would describe my drumming style as...
“A jazz mongrel raised by rock and hip-hop.”
The secret to playing drums well is...
“Honesty. To improve you have to practise what you’re bad at. Honesty about your flaws will guide your practice. It will also help you approach gigs in a humble way. So honesty... and paradiddles.”
My first drumset was...
“A Premier Royale, it was being thrown into a skip at my secondary school and one of the music teachers saved it and gave it to me. it was a wreck! i still have it.”
My favourite drummers ever are...
“Jojo Mayer, Thomas Pridgen, Mark Guiliana, Travis Barker and Joey Baron.”
Self-taught or lessons?
“Both. Both approaches bring different things and are of equal value.”
Best drumming advice I’ve been given is...
“Every gig ends (don’t put all your eggs in one basket!).”
I use...
“A variety of vintage kits, ’70s Gretsch and ’50s Rose Morris. A few modern Gretsch and Ludwig kits. Pork Pie snares (13"x7" brass, 13"x7" maple, 12"x5" maple), other snares including Ludwig, Pearl and SJC.
"Lots of Sabian cymbals, and some Bosphorous obtained when visiting their factory. I play lots of Roland electronics as I gig with hybrid kits using triggers and a KT-10.”
Here’s what I’m up to right now...
“Producing a collaborative solo album, plus writing/recording with a few projects for touring and festivals.”