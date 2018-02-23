The drummers to watch in 2018

We are in the fortunate position here at MusicRadar to be able to cast our eyes over an array of fast-rising musical talent - and yes, that includes drummers.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the soon-to-be stars of the scene, starting with Pop Evil’s Hayley Cramer.

I would describe my drumming style as…

“Predominantly hard rock with a dash of metal.”

The secret to playing drums well is…

“Playing consistent time with conviction and PERSONALITY! No one wants to hire a robot for live acoustic drums, so just be you! Keep a regular practice routine. No matter how long you’ve been playing, there’s always something new to learn to keep your playing fresh and exciting.

"Play for the song, not your ego. Also, don’t hold the sticks too tight! Take the time to work on good technique and posture. Not only will it enable you to play with more musicality, but it will also stop you damaging your arms and wrists.”

My first drumset was…

“A mixture. Ludwig 22" kick, Premier toms (I think!), Yamaha snare, Paiste and Zildjian cymbals. However, I always robbed my big brother’s Yamaha 9000 Recording Custom kit when he wasn’t away gigging!”

Bonham is a given, but my favourite drummers ever are…

“There are so many to mention! A few of my early influences include Adrian Young (No Doubt), Mark Richardson (Skunk Anansie), Dave Weckl and Simon Phillips. Also, everything that Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have ever drummed on has played a big part in making me into the drummer I am today.”

Self-taught or lessons?

“I am mainly self taught with a dusting of lessons. The lessons helped teach me how to read drum notation and also refreshed and inspired me. I also did a one-year course at BIMM Brighton.

"My father is a bassist and my older brother is a drummer, so I picked up a lot from watching and jamming with them.”

Best drumming advice I’ve been given is…

“Don’t over-play. Pick your moments to show off, but only if the song requires it.”

I use…

“I am currently endorsed by SJC drums, Zildjian Cymbals, Remo heads and Promark sticks. Plus I use a Roland SPD- SX.”

What I’m up to right now is…

“We have just finished recording our fifth album which is due to be released early 2018. The first single, Waking Lions, is out now! I feel the drums I played on this track truly live up to the title of the song. It is some of the most ferocious drumming I’ve ever recorded!

"Each hit was played as if it were my last. My hope is that the song – paired with the energy in my playing - can empower people to face their fears and conquer their demons.”