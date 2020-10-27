Shure unveils its first XLR/USB hybrid design – the MV7 Podcast Microphone

Designed using the same engineering principles as Shure's SM7B Vocal Microphone, the MV7 Podcast Microphone is the company's first XLR/USB hybrid design and is aimed at podcasters, gamers and vocalists.

The MV7 is a compact dynamic microphone that can be mounted on a stand or hung from a boom. Shure says it can be used in a variety of contexts and offers plenty of control over its performance.

With an integrated touch panel, you can tweak the MV7 as you go. You can adjust headphone volume, gain, monitor mix, mute/unmute and lock custom settings with just a few taps on the panel.

We’ve designed the MV7 to be laser focused on the user’s voice, so the audience always gets a clear and rich reproduction no matter the type of room they record in Soren Pedersen, Shure

A big selling point for podcaster will be the Voice Isolation Technology. When in Auto Level Mode, the MV7 takes account of the fluctuations in the gain from a user moving their head placement or raising their voice, with the mic's pickup pattern levelling out the gain to save you time in the editing suite.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Shure) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Shure)

The mic comes bundled with the Shure MOTIV App for desktop, offering helpful user presets such as Dark, Natural or Bright to enhance your voice. You can also adjust for mic distance. If you are podcasting, dial in the near setting. If recording a vocal performance, the far setting should offer a better performance, delivering a consistent level up to 18" from the mic.

Soren Pedersen, Shure's associate manager, global product management, noted the demand for podcasting mic options has increased this year, and the MV7 can be used for a variety of vocal recording tasks.

“Regardless of the application, creators understand the importance of clear and intelligible audio," said Pederson. "We’ve designed the MV7 to be laser focused on the user’s voice, so the audience always gets a clear and rich reproduction no matter the type of room they record in, so their audiences can focus on the content.”

(Image credit: Shure)

Certified by popular VoIP solution, TeamSpeak, the MV7 is compatible with most devices and hardware. There is a pro-quality XLR output for using with audio interfaces, mixers and pro audio equipment plus a USB-A and USB-C output for Mac and PC.

Should you need to take it on the road with you, the MV7 can be hooked up to your Android device, iPhone or iPad.

Priced £255, you can get the MV7 in silver or black.

See Shure for more details.