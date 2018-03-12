Paramore drummer Zac Farro on rejoining the band, HalfNoise and his birthday gift from Taylor York: "It’s been an incredibly cool process"

When Zac Farro and his guitar-playing brother Josh left Tennessee pop rockers Paramore in 2010 it wasn’t clear whether the remaining band members - frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and bassist Jeremy Davis - would survive without the chemistry that made the band so special in the first place.

But Paramore did more than just survive, springing back to life and flexing newly-developed songwriting muscles on their 2013 self-titled album, with Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin deftly filling in on drums. Paramore spawned mega hits, including the gospel funk stomp of Ain’t It Fun and the driving Still Into You. It was an absolute smash, but Taylor York secretly wished his buddy Zac had been a part of it.

Meanwhile, Zac was playing with other people and working on his own music, most notably indie pop band HalfNoise. Just as his old pals were hitting new levels of musical maturity, Zac was also experiencing his own growth as a songwriter and lyricist, and taking his drumming in a new direction - HalfNoise’s vintage pop beats were a world away from the frenetic barrage of punk pop rhythms in Paramore.

In June 2016, Paramore fans hit fever pitch at news of Zac returning to the studio with Hayley and Taylor (Jeremy Davis left the band in 2015) to record drums for a new album. His official return was announced in February 2017 and After Laughter was released in May.

Where the Zac-less self-titled album was the sound of Paramore growing up, After Laughter marks the trio shedding their ‘rock’ shackles and making the album they’d always dreamed of - that infectious Paramore energy and signature hooks remain, but After Laughter wears its 80s pop influences on its sleeve. Armed with a beautiful ’60s Satin Flame Gretsch and drawing on his musical experiences in HalfNoise, Zac was able to add a tasty new feel and flavour to the album.

The secret was teaming up with bass player/producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen to track their parts live, and the results speak for themselves - warm, grooving and human. We caught Zac before a sold-out gig at Bristol’s Colston Hall to find out about his welcome return to the kit with Paramore, his approach to recording the new album and what Taylor York bought him as a birthday present (clue: it was a drum kit).

You left Paramore in 2010. What drew you back?

“One of the main reasons for me rejoining was I just fell in love with the stuff that Hayley and Taylor were writing. It felt like what we were creating had never been so close to what we were listening to and inspired by. There would be times where we were like, ‘Let’s keep it within the world of Paramore because it has its sound,’ then Taylor would say, ‘I think it’s time to take a new step and a new direction and try some new things. If this is where we’re at, let’s be honest with that.’”

Initially you only came in to play drums on the album, right?

“I was just planning on playing on the record, I wasn’t interested in being asked to be back in the band at all. I was super shocked when, one day, Taylor was taking a break from recording and said, ‘Hey man, you want to join the band again?’ It was so nonchalant. I was like, ‘Dude, of course!’ We just had this slow rebuild of our relationship.”

This incredible journey of starting as friends again, and rebuilding that, and then just discovering music together and hearing Taylor write new stuff, it’s been an incredibly cool process

When did you first re-connect with Hayley and Taylor?

“There were a few years where it was a little odd, because I wasn’t playing in the band and they were touring. About four years back we patched things up and that was really healing as far as our friendship went, and we weren’t even where we’re at right now, playing together and having made an album. It was way before that and it had nothing to do with music. I think that’s why everything’s going so great. We didn’t patch things up for music, we patched things up because of our friendship, then everything came from there. You can go so long with being in a band and it just becomes a job and you go from dressing room to dressing room and you live in your own world. That’s where you lose the magic.

“This incredible journey of starting as friends again, and rebuilding that, and then just discovering music together and hearing Taylor write new stuff, it’s been an incredibly cool process. It’s a new season and it’s really encouraging to hear people say they love the new stuff. I really think it reflects us the best that any album has to date.”

How much music was already written when you came in?

“Taylor was coming up with a lot of the drum parts because he was creating the music and I wasn’t in the band at that point, I was just drumming on the record. There was this funny line of: ‘Okay, obviously we want you to drum on this record because we want your drumming ability and what you bring to the table,’ but there was also some songs that were figured out already. I wondered where I fit in.

“The songs were probably 65-70 percent done, so it was just enough for me to add a few finishing touches to them. Unless you write a song from scratch the drum beat is kind of there. For me, it was adding the little bits in the fills and tweaking. Told You So was just a programmed beat and I took it and made it my own and it became a different thing, but in the realm of what Taylor was going for.

“I wrote three songs with Taylor too. That was one of the first times I’d really written music instead of just the drum parts on a Paramore record. It was kinda new all round.”