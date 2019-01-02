Mike Portnoy's 'Apollonion Monster' live kit in detail: “I love that quick, trashy sound”

Mike Portnoy has long been known for his love of big kits. From his hulking acrylic ‘Mirage Monster’ to the equally huge ‘Siamese Monster’, Portnoy has always surrounded himself with an array of toms, effects cymbals, percussion and more.

His latest – armed for prog-metal supergroup Sons Of Apollo – is no different. “Everything in my kit gets used,” Mike tells us. “It’s not just there to look cool, everything has a use or a purpose at some point in the songs.”

A long-term endorsee of the brands he plays, Mike’s setups are ever-evolving around a core setup, so we took the chance to take a look around during SOA’s recent European tour. If you’ve ever thought your load-in was tough, set your flight cases to stunned.

Sons Of Apollo Kit – Tama Starclassic Bubinga

“I call it either the Apollonian Monster or The Kit of Apollo, I haven’t decided on the name for it. This is basically my Sons Of Apollo kit. It’s a Bubinga kit with a mirrored finish. It has been through several different incarnations.

“The first time I used it was with Adrenaline Mob back in about 2012. Since then I’ve used it with Twisted Sister, and last year on the Shattered Fortress tour. This is the most up-to-date version.

“We’ve changed a few things here and there, but for the most part it’s been pretty consistent. The gong drum on the right, the Octobans on the left, three rack toms, three floor toms, it’s a pretty consistent big kit.

“For me, Bubinga strikes me as a very warm sound, which I like. But to be honest, I’m not one of those people who’s very anal about different woods and different types.

“I’m very open to trying different things, and being that I play in so many different bands with different configurations in different countries, there have been times where I’ve had to use a supplied kit. So I’m very open to trying different things – birch/bubinga, maple, or whatever else.”

I play my kick drums really strangely. I’m always heels-up, and my toe is usually around halfway up the pedalboard

Tama

“I’ve been playing Tama for 35 years now. I bought my first Tama kit when I was a teenager in high school. I guess most people choose their brands based on their favourite drummers, and back then my favourite drummers were Neil Peart who was playing Tama at the time, Bill Bruford, Simon Phillips and Stewart Copeland, so I wanted to play Tama.

I’ve been with Tama pretty faithfully all this time, I even have their logo tattooed on my arm – I’m a lifer

“So, yeah, I’ve been with them for 35 years with the exception of a couple of years in the early 90s when I played another brand. Other than that I’ve been with them pretty faithfully all this time, I even have their logo tattooed on my arm, I’m a lifer!

“I stay with them for two reasons. First of all the products themselves. I’ve always loved their drums and hardware, the durability. I’ve been playing them my whole life, and I’m just so accustomed to the feel and look of everything that they make.

“But the other thing is the relationship. Ever since I signed on as an endorser in the mid-90s, they have treated me with so much respect. They get me whatever I need, whenever and wherever I need it.

“That kind of support is really important in the relationship between an artist and their company, so I value that.”