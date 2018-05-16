ESSENTIAL FREEWARE 2018 – Computer Music issue 257 is out now!

Get this issue now

Print + DVD | | Android | | iOS | | Digital cross-platform

Digital editions include all extra content, now available via FileSilo (see page 5 in the mag)

Never miss an issue with a print or digital CM subscription !

_______________________________________________________________________________

ESSENTIAL FREEWARE 2018

This month, we bring you a must-have guide to today’s best free music software. Get up to speed with…

The latest and greatest free DAWs

Gratis virtual instruments you need to install today

Pro-grade mixing effects that cost absolutely nothing

Modular and channel strip plugins you can use for free

The best cost-free bass processors

And much more!

Watch one of the videos from the feature, and get the rest with CM257.

_______________________________________________________________________________

FREE PC/MAC Powersynth: Dmitry Sches Thorn CM

CM readers get a free plugin with every issue, and this month we’re giving away an exclusive version of a mindblowing synthesiser: Thorn CM.

With full polyphony, spectral editing, glitch sequencing, effects and more, our CM version of Dmitry Sches’ spectral synth is a truly spectacular virtual instrument.

Find out more about Thorn CM on our dedicated page, and check out this showstopping VST/VST3/AU/AAX synth in the video below.

_______________________________________________________________________________

PRODUCER MASTERCLASS: POP PRODUCTION WITH YOUNGR

How do you turn a phone memo into a hit? Pop purveyor and talented multi-instrumentalist Youngr shows you how in the latest Producer Masterclass!

In this month’s pro video session and accompanying mag feature, Youngr breaks down the creation of his track Drive. Check out the first half of the video below, and access the full video with CM257.

_______________________________________________________________________________

3 FREE SAMPLE PACKS

With this issue’s Computer Music, you get THREE copyright-free sample packs you can’t find anywhere else:

TRIBAL ADVENTURES – an exclusive pack of copyright-free world drums, percussion and loops

CM BONUS FX MEGAPACK – a huge collection of essential FX samples

LOOPMASTERS CM257 – the latest cuts from the soundware big boys

_______________________________________________________________________________

CM GUIDES TO CLASSIC FREE SOFTWARE

In this special Essential Freeware issue of CM, we’re bringing you essential workshops for some of the most popular free apps, DAWs and plugins around:

FREEWARE VINTAGE STUDIO – fill your virtual studio with the best emulation plugins money can’t buy

THE CM GUIDE TO GARAGEBAND – your get-started guide to the gratis Mac workstation

GET STARTED WITH VCV RACK – get your head around this modular synth environment in the first of a multipart series

AUDACITY EXPLAINED – how to use the cost-free audio editor

Watch one of the videos from the issue below, and get all these guides only with CM257.

_______________________________________________________________________________

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

Tropical house whizz Klingande talks technique

Dave Clews explores Negative Harmony in this month’s Easy Guide

DnB producer Ed:it stacks snares for a pro sound

Master marimba programming with our resident Dr Beat

Christina Vantzou reveals her favourite plugins

PLUS the latest music-making software reviewed and rated!

_______________________________________________________________________________

