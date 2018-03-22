Aaron Spears: "Back then I had no idea that that was like a 9/8 time signature, it was just a song that we played at church"

Aaron Spears is one of those players who seem almost to have been born with sticks in their hands; a formidable education in drumming provided, like so many modern American players, by playing in church, itself giving rise to the kind of insane chops and innate musicality that drops jaws for drummers and non-drummers alike.

Born and raised in Washington DC, Aaron’s love of the drums and music has given rise to an inspirational story that began way back in church, led to him backing r’n’b superstar Usher and touring the world with pop superstar Ariana Grande - a tour that tragically included the terrible night of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing that killed 22 and injured many more music fans - and to the moving One Love tribute that he and Ariana’s band led at Old Trafford Cricket Ground just a couple of weeks later.

We sit down with Aaron in a backstage room at London’s Olympia, where he has just put on a wonderful clinic performance on the London Drum Show’s Masterclass stage. The next day he will boss the Show’s Main Stage, demonstrating power, precision and groove in equally impressive measure, and sit in for a spot of double drumming with his friend Kaz Rodriguez too. The packed auditorium will of course, be suitably awed...

You began drumming at very young age…

“My parents say that I started at like three or four, no way I can remember that. I’m 41 now. I do remember the first time that I played I was probably maybe six or seven. My dad has a really cool picture of me in a suit at church playing by myself.

"Before then I would say I vaguely remember having to sit on someone’s lap while they played hi-hat and a pedal because I couldn’t reach it and I would play the stuff up-top, which was cool, but the first time that I remember actually busting out and playing on my own I was probably maybe six or seven, at church.”

Did you learn a lot from the other church drummers?

“Yeah, so many… they were local guys in my church, the way that my church was set up it was a lot of young guys that were around my age and older, and everybody wanted to play drums.

"On the first row in the church right by the drums, there was like maybe at least four or five guys with sticks in hand, air drumming because we were waiting our turn to be able to play, and we all looked up to the guy that was the head drummer, and we all wanted to be able to play like him.

"During that time, trouser pants were a little bit wider and he would roll the leg of his pants up so they didn’t get caught in the beater, so even if our pants weren’t wide we still would roll our pants up so we could play like this guy!

"But it was him, and people that played with other local choirs in the area, that we just watched so intensely to mimic and be like them.”

What did that teach you about the drums that you were able to use later on?

“I’m so thankful for the opportunities that I had back there at church because it taught me so much, it taught me different styles before I knew what different styles were.

"Back then I was playing stuff in nine - I had no idea that that was like a 9/8 time signature, it was just a song that we played at church, it was a church song but until I got older, I had no idea that this was like a funk tune or that this song has like a Caribbean vibe, I had no idea what that even was.

"To me these were just songs we were playing. Until I got older and reflecting back, it was like, oh, this feels just like this from the church, this feels like what I played here.

"And it taught me to play my role in a band, and be with other musicians, it also taught be how to be the support for an artist. Back in those days it would be the person that was leading the song, like in the choir, the soloist, and the choir could be the equivalent of background singers, it taught me musical structure at a very young age.”

I think that Gospel Chops, people put the label on it but I feel that it’s just about expression, it’s not really about a genre of music or a style, or a way to play

A lot is said about this idea of ‘Gospel Chops’ but it seems to me that it’s really more about musicality than chops?

“I think that Gospel Chops, people put the label on it but I feel that it’s just about expression, it’s not really about a genre of music or a style, or a way to play. They’re just chops - ways to express or ways to solo.

"Just like you’ll see a cat playing fusion chops, or a cat playing funk chops - those are maybe tools that they use in those particular genres.”

So then later you learned to read music and started playing jazz?

“Growing up in middle school and in high school is where I started to pick up understanding and learning notation and stuff, like just to be able to play songs in jazz band or in concert band or in marching band.

"For me, that was an eye opener because there was a lot of stuff that I had been playing all my life, or as a kid, that opened my mind and gave me an understanding of what it is I’m playing as far as it being on the page.”

And then of course, you discovered the fusion drummers...

“After high school is when I got hip to Weckl, Vinnie and Dennis [Chambers], Steve Gadd, Omar Hakim - these players were immortalised on video tape by DCI. Before they became Hudson Music they were called DCI Music Video and they made incredible instructional videos of so many incredible players.

"I remember seeing Burning For Buddy with Vinnie, and Dave Weckl and Steve Gadd played together, plus the one with Dennis Chambers, Gregg Bissonette and Louie Bellson where they played together. They also played with Buddy’s band, and then there were the instructional tapes from Dennis, instructional tapes from Dave Weckl and Omar Hakim… and it just really opened up my mind to a different way of playing drums.

"In church, cats weren’t playing these huge open solos like that, it was really just the foundation of the groove and just doing enough to make the music feel good. It was tapes that really opened up my mind to a whole level of playing.”