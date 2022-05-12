Live
Superbooth 2022: Live from Berlin
The hottest news from Europe's premier music tech shindig
By MusicRadar published
SUPERBOOTH 22: If it seems like less than a year since the last Superbooth, don’t worry, you’re not going mad.
A Covid-enforced scheduling change meant that the 2021 version of the Berlin-based music technology event only happened around eight months ago, but Superbooth is now back in its regular springtime slot, and we're here to bring you all the hottest news.
An absolute beast over in Erica Synths’ techno chamber.
Announced today, Dreadbox’s Dysmetria aims to make gritty analogue grooves more accessible at a price point in reach of beginners on a budget.
Gamechanger Audio revs up for a second lap with the Motor Synth MK II.
Soma Labs taking its quest to produce “organic” sounds very literally with the new TERRA synthesizer.
Arturia’s V Collection 9 gets a Korg MS-20 and reboots some old favourites
Arturia’s V Collection is now firmly established as the go-to software bundle for lovers of classic synths and keyboards, and with the launch of version 9, it’s getting even bigger.
“Let’s Play” - Polyend releases super-flexible sample and MIDI groovebox
If Polyend’s Tracker was a little esoteric for you, then perhaps Play - the company’s new sample- and MIDI-based groovebox - will be more to your tastes.
Promising an ‘open sandbox’ approach to playing, performing and sequencing, this includes more than 30 sample kits to start jamming with right away, and offers eight audio tracks and eight polyphonic MIDI tracks. So, as well as being a standalone groovebox, it can also serve as a controller for other gear.
Teenage Engineering announces new OP-1 field - “louder, thinner and 100 times better”
It’s one of the most iconic music technology products of the past decade, and now Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 - a portable synth, sampler and controller - finally has a successor: OP-1 field
The auditorium gearing up for the first performances of the weekend.
Oberheim is back with the OB-X8, an analogue love letter to its ‘80s synths
It’s official: Oberheim is back and it’s releasing a new version of the OB-X synth for the 21st century. The OB-X8 takes the best bits of the OB-X, OB-Xa and OB-8 - manufactured between 1979 and 1985 - and packs them into a new eight-voice analogue synth.
Read more>>
Don't miss the latest deals, news, reviews, features and tutorials
Thank you for signing up to Musicradar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.