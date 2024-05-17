Superbooth 24: Stop the Press - Polyend has launched an analogue compressor pedal with plugin-style controls

SUPERBOOTH 2024: As well as launching the Tracker+, Polyend has also shown up at the FEZ with Press, a new hardware compressor pedal that promises VST-like control.

Press is a stereo analogue compressor that’s designed to capture the sound of classic rackmount hardware, but adds software-like features such as an external sidechain input and internal sidechain filters.

This should make it a little more flexible than your average compressor pedal; you could conceivably put it on your desk, too, if you don’t want to stomp on it.

As well as the sidechain controls, you also get standard issue knobs such as Threshold, Ratio, Make-up, Mix, Attack and Release. There’s a Tilt knob, too, though we don’t yet know exactly what that’s for.

Press hasn’t yet appeared on the Polyend website which suggests that it’s a little way off from release. We’ll bring you more news as we get it.