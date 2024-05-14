"This is the most expressive polyphonic analogue synthesizer ever made": Arturia unveils PolyBrute 12 with doubled polyphony and improved aftertouch

Arturia has announced the release of the PolyBrute 12, an updated version of its flagship analogue polysynth with 12 voices and improved aftertouch.

PolyBrute 12 is set to supercharge what's already one of the most popular polys on the market, which offered six voices (with two analogue oscillators per voice), dual filters with flexible routing, multitimbrality and tons of potential for expressive performance thanks to its ribbon controller and Morphée XY pad.

Aside from the obvious improvement of a doubled voice count, the new PolyBrute keeps things much the same in terms of the synth's architecture, opting instead to augment the synth with a redesigned keybed and new and improved aftertouch capabilities.

PolyBrute 12's aftertouch operates in three unique modes. You've got standard monophonic aftertouch, wherein pressing down on the keys affects all notes to the same degree, alongside polyphonic aftertouch, where aftertouch can be applied to each note independently.

Where things get interesting is the synth's third aftertouch mode, which Arturia has named FullTouch. In this mode, the whole of each key's range of travel is used for expression rather than just the bottom end. In our review (arriving later today) we described PolyBrute's new MPE capabilities as "the most expressive application of this kind of technology built into a specific hardware instrument" that we've yet to come across.

As for the physical design, PolyBrute 12 is similar in look and feel to its younger brother, but arrives in a fetching cream colourway, with expanded dimensions and heavier weight thanks to additional voice cards and cooling vents.

PolyBrute 12 is priced at 3999€/$4449.

Find out more on Arturia's website.