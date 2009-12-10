WIN a Cakewalk V-Studio 100 and Sonar 8.5 with Computer Music 146!

Computer Music 146, December issue, gives readers the chance to win a bundle comprised of a Cakewalk V-Studio 100 and a copy of Sonar 8.5 Producer Edition, worth £1064 in total. The Sonar software provides everything you need to record, compose and produce on your PC, while the V-Studio 100 works as an audio interface, DAW controller, mobile flash recorder and even a mobile mixer.



Turn to p85 in the current issue (CM146) to find out how to enter and to read the full details of the competition.



Be sure to check out www.cakewalk.com and www.v-studio.info for more info on Sonar and the V-Studio series!



