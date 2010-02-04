Line-up confirmed for Hospitality Q+A+E 2.0 in London

After the success of last September's Hospitality Q+A+E at the British Music Experience museum (www.britishmusicexperience.com), Hospital Records are sending three of today's hottest producers to run one of its masterclass sessions. On March 5 2010, the BME in London will play host to DnB dynamo Danny Byrd, prolific electronic producer John B and rising dubstep star Emalkay. During the two-hour session running from 19:30-21:30, the trio will be answering questions from the audience, talking about their experiences in the industry and demonstrating some of their prized production techniques.



Tickets (£5) will be very much in demand, so be sure to get yours soon: www.hospitalrecords.com/qae



Still not convinced? Get a flavour of the Hospitality Q+A+E sessions by watching this video from last September's event:



