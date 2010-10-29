Is AmpliTube 2 for iOS a serious recording solution?

The new version of IK Multimedia's AmpliTube for iOS adds a serious amount of content over the previous version, including more effects and export options. For many, though, the most exciting addition will be the option to add multitrack recording capability via an in-app purchase, which, for £6.99, turns the package into a virtual four-track.

To test out the capabilities of these new features, Music Radar have taken it upon themselves to record a track using nothing more than an iPhone, electric guitar, IK Multimedia's iRig interface, and AmpliTube 2. You can hear what they came up with here.