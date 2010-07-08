Hopsital Records release the first ever DnB accapella CD

Vocal DnB can be a terrible thing when done badly (sorry Terry), but in the right hands it can work beautifully, as demonstrated by the London Elektricity's excellent "Just One Second" (Apex remix):

Now DnB super-label Hospital Records is following in the footsteps of certain house labels with the release of a collection of accapella vocal tracks from its near-15-year history.

The CD includes tempo and key information for all 20 tracks, and can be picked up at the Hospital Records shop as of Friday 8th July for a bargain £8.99.