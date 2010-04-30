Free Burning Question wallpaper by JAKe

Ace graphic artist JAKe has been penning the illustrations for Computer Music's Burning Question series since issue 125, and now you can grab each and every one of them in 1600x900 (16:9) and 1920x1200 (16:10) resolutions for your Mac or PC desktop!

As well as his work on CM, JAKe is best known as an official Star Wars artist for Lucas Licensing. You can read an interview with the man himself here and grab an Imperial Cruiser's worth of wallpaper in this gallery.