Computer Music - Special 200th Issue - February 2014

SPECIAL 200th ISSUE!

Our most epic issue ever, with over TEN hours of video, FREE Rapture synth for PC worth £165, FREE PC/Mac distortion plugin from FXpansion, 800 samples from Goldbaby, Headhunterz in-studio Producer Masterclass video, C64 legends interviewed and much, much more! Read on for the full lowdown…



RAPTURE - FULL PC SYNTH WORTH £165

For cm200, we're giving away a full commercial VST instrument for PC worth £165 - it's Rapture, an amazing, feature-loaded, six-part wavetable synth from Cakewalk! Not a cutdown or demo, we're giving you the full thing here, along with an in-depth tutorial and videos that'll have you making immense sounds in no time with this sound designer's dream of a synth.Check out thefull feature list on Cakewalk's websiteand watch one of our videos:



200 TECHNIQUES - ALL WITH VIDEO!

In this issue's HUGE tutorial spectacular, we reveal an incredible 200 essential music production techniques, tricks, tips and studio secrets… with expert video demonstration and explanation for each and every one!

It all adds up to over SEVEN hours of video covering core production techniques like synthesis, drum programming, sound design, using samples, recording & editing, EQ, dynamics, melody, harmony, arrangement, width, depth, mastering… and more! We also cover techniques for specific DAWs such as Ableton Live, Logic Pro X, FL Studio, Cubase, Reason, and others.

Check out this sample videofrom the article - there's another 199 techniques to discover in the full guide!



FREE FXpansion distortion plugin

As if giving away Rapture wasn't enough, we've also teamed up with plugin maestros FXpansion to bring you a totally exclusive plugin effect in the form of SingleMault CM, a versatile distortion device for PC and Mac based on their killerMaul multiband distortion plugin. Check out a video, full feature list and more on theSingleMault CM info page.



FREE Goldbaby sample pack

For our very special 200th issue, we needed some very special samples, so we went straight to one of CM's favourite and highest-rated sample designers: Goldbaby. 850 royalty-free WAV and RX2 samples with a classic vibe are yours, and to show you what these terrific pro-quality sounds can do, we've used them to build an entire track - check it out in our video!



Headhunterz Producer Masterclass

The biggest name in hardstyle invites us into his studio to show you how he creates the insane kicks, uplifting synths and tight vocals on his huge track Colors! Check out the first half of the videoright hereand get the full thing only with CM200 to see him reveal his kick drum secrets.



C64 LEGENDS INTERVIEWED

The Commodore 64's SID chip made it the undisputed king of 8-bit videogame tuneage, with SID-wielding heroes such as Rob Hubbard, Martin Galway and Ben Daglish becoming computer music idols for a whole generation. Ahead of their appearance in the upcoming From Bedrooms To Billionsdocumentary, we catch up with these three giants of old-school game music, to relive the past, peer into the future, and most crucially, help us to settle that age-old debate once and for all: which was better, the ZX Spectrum or the C64?



MORE ARTICLES

A Brief History of Computer Music : Six decades of analogue and digital history await in our tech retrospective

: Six decades of analogue and digital history await in our tech retrospective Easy Guide - Extensions : 7th, 9th, 11th and 13th chords demystified - PLUS VIDEO

: 7th, 9th, 11th and 13th chords demystified - PLUS VIDEO Keep It Real - Ethnic Drums : Our fast guide to beating out congas, bongos and more on your PC or Mac

: Our fast guide to beating out congas, bongos and more on your PC or Mac Wolfgang Palm: Interview with the ever-inventive pioneer of wavetable synthesis

Interview with the ever-inventive pioneer of wavetable synthesis Morcheeba:What are the top five software tools behind the group's sound?



REVIEWS

iZotope Nectar 2

FabFilter Pro-MB

Akai MPC Element

AAS Ultra Analog VA-2

MeldaProduction MVintageRotary

Sinevibes Multitude

UVI Sparkverb

UA API Vision

Acon Digital DeVerberate



PLUS! 35 PLUGINS to download with this issue

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our fullCM Plugins listand theCM Plugins FAQfor more info.



