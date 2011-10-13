Computer Music magazine now on Apple Newsstand for iPad, iPhone, iPod touch

As tech-crazed magazine-lovers will know, Apple just launched Newsstand, a dead easy and convenient way to read and subscribe to magazines on your iPad, iPhone or iPod touch. Naturally, Computer Music is already racked up and ready for sale on Newsstand - they're stocked up with Computer Music Specials, too!

You can buy the current issue or plump for one of several subscription options, which will see future issues of CM or CM Specials automatically delivered direct to your iOS device (presumably heralded by the sampled 'thud' of a magazine plopping through a letterbox).

Computer Music and Computer Music Specials can be found here in the UK App Store or here for the US App Store.