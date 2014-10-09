Computer Music issue 210 - Advanced Mixdown Secrets - November 2014

VIDEO for EVERY TUTORIAL, 40+ VST/AU plugins for FREE, 2500 samples and more, with Vault download for all editions.

ADVANCED MIXDOWN SECRETS

Discover the unusual tricks and techniques that all add up to simply incredible mixes! Go beyond conventional mixing wisdom as professional mix engineer and long-time CM contributor Owen Palmer reveals his methods for giving your mixdowns that dazzling professional finish. And there's video for EVERY walkthrough!

Over 13 technique-packed pages, you'll learn about:

• An easy trick for clean and classy hi-hats

• Tighter bass with sidechained envelope-shaping

• The transient step technique

• The 'pocketing' EQ style for clear yet dense mixes

• Integrating music theory into mixing

…And much, much more!

To give you a taste of what to expect, here's a free video on sidechained enveloping:





FREE CREAM CM PLUGIN

• Get more from your synths - create your most amazing arpeggios, melodies and basslines ever with this awesome chord/riff MIDI plugin from Kirnu!Cream CM is ready to download for Mac and PC right now with CM210. Check out the full spec, and see it in action in this video:





2500 SAMPLES

• VIP Series - Maison Sky: A pack of finely crafted house and techno samples from West London duo Maison Sky is all yours, entirely free with CM210. There's over 250 one-shot drum hits, a stash of TR-808 bass loops, FX sweeps and textures, smooth pads, characterful stabs, and loads more - in short, everything you need to make top-class house and techno tunes.

•Bonus DnB samples: More than 2000 samples - over 1.5 GB! - of blistering DnB beats, basses, pads, FX and more.



CLASSIC MIXING with UAD PLUGINS

• Get the sounds of yesteryear in your DAW! We show you how using Universal Audio's awesome plugin emulations of classic studio gear - feel free, of course, to adapt the techniques to your own preferred emulations and plugins. Learn how to mix drums, fatten up bass guitar, EQ vocals, smooth the master bus, and more! Here's one video to get you started…





MATTA PRODUCER MASTERCLASS VIDEO***

• This dubstep production duo have diversified their output of late - here, they walk us through the production of their garage-inspired, 132bpm roller Like Fire. Watch Part 1 right here - get CM209 to see the rest. (***This video available only with Apple Newsstand and Print editions)





LFO MAGIC

• Ten tricks you can learn today for pumping personality into your patches and dialling in intricate movement using LFOs - all with video, of course!In this taster video, we demonstrate how to create gnarly FM-style effects using audio rate LFOs - for the other nine techniques, get Computer Music 210.





PIANO ROLL PRIMER

• Every DAW's got one, but how well do you know yours? Our guide will run you through everything from piano roll editing basics to a selection of our favourite tips, tools and techniques. Whether you're a total beginner or a seasoned veteran, our guide will help you get more from one of computer music's most enduring and iconic tools. Get a head-start with this free video on boosting your workflow with piano roll keyboard shortcuts:





INTERVIEWS

• Matthew Koma: Get up close and personal with the crowd-pleasing US EDM producer.

• Softube: Henrik Andersson Vogel talks Console 1, UAD ports, and analogue modelling

• Slam: The Scottish techno veterans dish the dirt on the software that they think's the bonniest of all





REVIEWS

Akai APC40 Mk II

APC40 Mk II IK Multimedia SampleTank 3

SampleTank 3 Novation Launch Control XL

Launch Control XL EAReckon TransReckon

TransReckon DMGAudio Dualism

Dualism Universal Audio Thermionic Culture Vulture

Thermionic Culture Vulture MeldaProduction MTransient

MTransient Tsugi QuickAudio

• PLUS 18 MORE REVIEWS





40+ EXCLUSIVE PLUGINS!

• Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins listand the CM Plugins FAQfor more info.

…AND MUCH MORE!

