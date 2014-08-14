Computer Music issue 208 - Make Music For Games - October 2014

NOW with VIDEO for EVERY TUTORIAL! PLUS 40+ VST/AU plugins for FREE, 800 samples and more - see downloads FAQ. (*Ashley Beedle Producer Masterclass video only available with Print and Apple Newsstand editions)

Make Music For Games

Start your career as a video game musician today with our massive cover feature, including an exclusive video masterclass by nervous_testpilot on producing the soundtrack for Mode 7's Frozen Cortex, and pro advice from the composers behind Assassin's Creed, Tomb Raider, X-COM and more!

Over 15 explosive pages and a six-part video masterclass, you'll learn about:

• Taking your first steps into the indie games scene

• Pitching for game soundtrack work and get the gig!

• Composing, producing and mixing soundtracks

• Designing sound effects

• Recording voiceovers and foley sounds

• And much, much more

Don't miss this video on designing the sound effects for Frozen Cortex:

PLUS! Tips from the pros

We talk to a host of composers and developers, including Jesper Kyd (Assassin's Creed, Hitman), John Broomhall (X-COM, Forza), Jason Graves (Tomb Raider, Dead Space), Jessica Curry (Dear Esther, Amnesia), Terry Cavanagh (VVVVVV, Super Hexagon) and Dan Marshall (Ben There, Dan That), about how they got started, what they consider to be the essential elements of a great soundtrack, and the best advice they could give to anyone looking to get in the game.

FREE EINKLANG CM PLUGIN

Looking for something off the beaten synthesis track? This special CM edition of Eisenberg's Einklang virtual instrument will take your sound design adventures in fantastic new directions! It's ready to download for Mac and PC right now with CM208.Full spec right here, and see it in action in this video:

800 SAMPLES

Mak & Pasteman samples:Over 750MB of exclusive hits, loops and multisamples from the formidable bass-house production duo, drawing on their impressive array of hardware and software gear. They're all yours to download with CM208!

Essential transitions

Get yourself from A to B with our unmissable guide to musical transitions. From filtered noise and selective muting to reverse cymbals, glitch-style edits and more, there's plenty here to help you lead your listeners effortlessly between sections. And with no less than ten accompanying videos, you can see and hear each and every one of our key techniques in action. Here'sjust one of the them:

ASHLEY BEEDLE PRODUCER MASTERCLASS + VIDEO***

The UK house legend and his musical partner show us how they approached their re-edit of Cymande's For Baby Ooh in this exclusive in-studio video session.Watch Part 1 right here - get CM208 to see the rest. (***This video available only with Apple Newsstand and Print editions)

CLASSIC COMPRESSORS + VIDEO

With so many amazing vintage compressor emulation plugins now available to the computer musician on any budget, it's essential to understand the differences between them and know how to capitalise on their individual strengths. In this in-depth guide, we take you on a tour of five classic dynamics processors and reveal some of their innermost sound-shaping secrets- here's one of the tutorial videos to get you started:

RENOISE 3: THE CM GUIDE + VIDEO

The latest version of the ultimate tracker boasts a rebuilt GUI and plenty of slick new workflow-transforming features. Our step-by-step walkthroughs and video guides will have you up to speed with the new Instrument Editor, Doofers, modulation sets and more in no time. Here's a taster:

MUSIC THEORY: VOICE LEADING + VIDEO

Learn how to create seamless, natural-sounding harmonic transitions using chord inversions.

NEW! DESIGNER SOUNDS WITH INSIDEINFO + VIDEO

Paul "InsideInfo" Bondy's brand new sound design tutorial series kicks off with a step-by-step walkthrough and video on how to make massive riser effects!

INTERVIEWS

• We Are Noize: We get the lowdown on the new side project from The Prodigy's Maxim

• AudioThing: Carlos Castellano tells us how his company has made the transition from sample producer to plugin development house

• Kevin Saunderson: The ever-innovative producer bigs up his top four music applications and plugins

REVIEWS

• M-Audio Trigger Finger Pro

• Universal Audio Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ Plug-In Collection

• Antares Auto-Tune EFX 3

• Vengeance-Sound Tapestop

• Waves Vitamin Sonic Enhancer

• Arturia VOX Continental V

• Soniccouture The Attic

• AudioThing Valve Filter VF-1

• Modartt Pianoteq 5 Pro

• Eisenberg Einklang

• Sinevibes Flow

• PLUS 18 MORE REVIEWS

40+ EXCLUSIVE PLUGINS

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins listand the CM Plugins FAQfor more info.

…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Other digital formats inc. Zinio & Google Play do not include Producer Masterclass video.

