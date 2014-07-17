Computer Music issue 207 - The Art of Sampling - September 2014

NOW with VIDEO for EVERY TUTORIAL! PLUS 40+ VST/AU plugins for FREE, 950 samples and more - see downloads FAQ. (*Fujiya & MiyagiProducer Masterclassvideo only available with Print and Apple Newsstand editions)

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

APPLE NEWSSTAND (iPad/iPhone)

GOOGLE PLAY (Android, Chrome for PC/Mac)

ZINIO (PC, Mac, Android,iPad)

PRINT EDITION

The Art of Sampling

Make any sound your own and build your own unique sample library! Learn the expert techniques used by sampling professionals in this incredible technique-packed tutorial. See it all with close to THREE HOURS of video dedicated to The Art of Sampling!



You'll learn how to:

Rip samples from vinyl, MP3, the web - anywhere! - for use in your tracks

Loop, edit, tune, clean, enhance them to professional perfection

Give any of your sounds that vinyl-sampled vibe using software

Steal a kick drum from a full track and use it in your own music!

And much, much more

Don't miss this video on stealing a kick drum from a full track:





PLUS! Multisampling Masterclass

Have you ever wanted to know the secrets of making brilliant multisampled patches of real instruments? We called on the experts to show you just how it's done, in a HUGE "Multisampling Masterclass" with Cyclick Samples on recording, editing and mappinga multisampled guitar. You get the finished patch too! Here's just one of the videos:



FREE VALVEFILTER CM PLUGIN

Want gorgeous analogue-style filtering and punchy valve overdrive in your tracks? Who wouldn't! Give your productions the edge with this beautiful PC/Mac plugin from AudioThing - ready to download right now with CM207. Full spec right here, and see it in action in this video:



950 SAMPLES

Crate Diggers' Delight: Treat your ears to 800MB+ of exclusive hits and loops, all dripping with a classic old-school sampled vibe. Download these sounds right away when you get CM207!



70s SYNTH SOUNDS

Discover the synthesis secrets of yesteryear for yourself with our ten expert videos. You'll learn how to dial in spot-on Seventies synth brass, Kraftwerk-esque laser zaps, burbling sample-and-hold madness, and much more. Here's just one of the videos:



FUJIYA & MIYAGI IN-STUDIO VIDEO***

See how UK Krautrock ambassadors Fujiya & Miyagi created the tracks Acid to My Alkaline and Tetrahydrofolic Acid in this exclusive in-studio video session.Watch Part 1 right here - get CM207 to see the rest. (***This video available only with Apple Newsstand and Print editions)



BITWIG FX

Whether you're a user already, or just Bit-curious, this tutorial will fire up your imagination by revealing the myriad mind-boggling possibilities of effects processing in Bitwig Studio! Like every tutorial in Computer Music, it comes with video - here's one to get you started:



AUDIO INTERFACES: THE CM GUIDE + VIDEO

How do you get the most out of your audio interface? And indeed, how do you choose which one to get? Our guide makes it easy - we've even prepared videos on optimising latency and setting up an interface's mixer software.

MUSIC THEORY: MODES + VIDEO

Modes? No more mystery! Take the confusion out of musical scales once and for all with our clear, step-by-step tutorial and video. You'll get a grip on Phyrgian, Mixolydian, Aeolian and all the rest of 'em - power up your knowledge today and make better tunes right away.



INTERVIEWS

Matrix & Futurebound: The DnB veterans discuss the changing face of music technology

The DnB veterans discuss the changing face of music technology Renoise: We hit the QWERTY keys to quiz the minds behind the king of trackers

We hit the QWERTY keys to quiz the minds behind the king of trackers Worthy: The Dirtybird co-founder reveals his top five tools for beefy bass and beats



REVIEWS

Arturia Spark 2

Spark 2 XLN Audio Addictive Drums 2

Addictive Drums 2 Synapse Audio Dune 2

Dune 2 Renoise 3

Vengeance-Sound GlitchBitch

GlitchBitch Sinevibes Hexonator

Hexonator IK Multimedia EQ 73/EQ 81

EQ 73/EQ 81 Acustica Audio Silk-eQ

Silk-eQ PLUS 15 MORE REVIEWS



40+ EXCLUSIVE PLUGINS

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins listand the CM Plugins FAQfor more info.



…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Other digital formats inc. Zinio & Google Play do not include Producer Masterclass video.

cm207 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio. Overseas dates for print edition are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks