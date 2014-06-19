Computer Music issue 206 - REVERB - August 2014

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

REVERB: The CM Guide

With our guide and this issue's fantastic FREE CM Verb reverb plugin, you'll learn how to place your tracks in the perfect space using professional reverb technique. See it all demonstrated with expert video for every tutorial!



You'll learn about:

What all the controls on your reverb do, from early reflections to diffusion

How to use sends and returns to apply the same reverb to many sounds

Give your mixes depth by placing sounds in front-to-back space with reverb

Control the stereo width of reverb to make your mixes sound great in mono too

Algorithmic vs. convolution reverb - what's the difference, and which to use when

Work with rendered reverb for incredible flexibility



Check out this video on creating a mix with real depth using reverb:



FREE REVERB PLUGIN

Get lush halls, tight rooms and slick plates with CM Verb, a gorgeous professional-quality reverb plugin created just for us by Acon Digital. Fnd out more about this excellent PC/Mac plugin on the CM Verb page, and see it in action in this video:



2700+ SAMPLES

VIP Series: The Young Punx : 942MB of thumping drums, crusty breaks, dirty basses and more!

: 942MB of thumping drums, crusty breaks, dirty basses and more! Classic Bonus Ethnic Folk samples: 1900+ terrific sounds from our archives



CUBASE SECRETS

Unleash the potential of this power-packed DAW with our guide its lesser-known features! Here'sone of the videos in this guide:



ULTERIOR MOTIVE IN-STUDIO VIDEO***

Remix masterclass with Ulterior Motive - see the UK duo break down how they reworked the Future Cut DnB classic Obsession!Watch Part 1 of the video right here - get CM206 to see the rest. (***This video available only with Apple Newsstand and Print editions)



80s POP: TEN TOP TIPS

Recreate the decade of excess in your DAW with 10 production techniques for synths, vocals, guitar and more! Here's one to get you started:



PITCH 'N' GLIDE

Bring your melodies to life with spot-on portamento, vibrato and pitchbend techniques. Here's one of the videos from the tutorial.



TUTORIALS, VIDEOS + ARTICLES

NEW! Creative Concepts: Get inspired every month with our all-new workflow-oriented series

Get inspired every month with our all-new workflow-oriented series Easy Guide - Contrapuntal Motion : Make your basslines and melodies work together - PLUS VIDEO

: Make your basslines and melodies work together - PLUS VIDEO Keep It Real - Orchestral Mallets : MIDI programming for xylophone, glockenspiel and more

: MIDI programming for xylophone, glockenspiel and more AND MORE!



INTERVIEWS

Chicane: The hitmaker talks tech from his mountain stronghold studio.

The hitmaker talks tech from his mountain stronghold studio. LVC-Audio: We have words with Matthew Witmer, the developer behind our own Transector CM

We have words with Matthew Witmer, the developer behind our own Transector CM Henrik Schwarz: Find out with music software the jazz-loving deep house veteran uses



REVIEWS

SSL X-Phase, X-ValveComp & X-Saturator

X-Phase, X-ValveComp & X-Saturator MeldaProduction MAutoDynamicEQ 8

MAutoDynamicEQ 8 AudioSpillage DrumSpillage 2

DrumSpillage 2 Accusonus Drumatom

Drumatom LVC-Audio Hotphuzz

Hotphuzz Arturia Beatstep

Beatstep Z3 Audiolabs Repeat X

Repeat X Mozaic Beats Autotheory

Autotheory PLUS 15 MORE REVIEWS



35+ EXCLUSIVE PLUGINS

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins listand the CM Plugins FAQfor more info.



…AND MUCH MORE!

