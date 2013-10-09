Computer Music issue 197 – Clean Up Your Recordings – November 2013

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

CLEAN UP YOUR RECORDINGS - MAIN FEATURE

Make rough and ready tracks sound rich, powerful and professional with our techniques and advice! If you've ever spent hours recording only to later discover problems like harshness, boxiness, non-existant bass, poor timing, rumble, noise, hiss, and so on, then this is the feature for you.



You'll learn how to:

Fix boxy, dull or harsh guitars

Remove annoying ringing from drums

Bring back the bottom end of bass-less recordings

Trigger shoddy drums - replace them with powerful samples!

Fake double-tracking from a single recorded part

Control "jumpy" frequencies in vocals

Patch up dropouts, mains hum and other artifacts

…And much more besides.



Check out this sample video from the article:



KELL ON URTH IN-STUDIO VIDEO

We go into the studio with angel-voiced singer and producer Kelly Mueller to take a close look at the production and mixing techniques behind her track Badbye.



FREE TRANSIENT ENHANCER PLUGIN

SKnote Snap: Enhance your mixes with this incredible dynamic transient exciter for Mac & PC, created exclusively for Computer Music by SKnote - you can't get it anywhere else! Check out the full feature list.



4000+ SAMPLES

Epic Fantasy : 900 mighty sounds fit for heroic deeds! Sweeping orchestral magic, bold sound effects and more

: 900 mighty sounds fit for heroic deeds! Sweeping orchestral magic, bold sound effects and more Bonus Classic Techno & Drum samples: 3150 sounds selected from the CM archives



TUTORIALS and VIDEOS

More From Thor : Patch design power guide for the amazing Reason/iPad synth

: Patch design power guide for the amazing Reason/iPad synth Loop Lab : Create your own library of inspirational sample-pack-style loops - PLUS VIDEO

: Create your own library of inspirational sample-pack-style loops - PLUS VIDEO Mixer Basics : Are you using your DAW's mixer to its fullest? You will be with our guide!

: Are you using your DAW's mixer to its fullest? You will be with our guide! Snap : How to use this issue's fantastic plugin giveaway - PLUS VIDEO

: How to use this issue's fantastic plugin giveaway - PLUS VIDEO Easy Guide - Ornaments : Embellish your tunes with trills, mordents, turns and more - PLUS VIDEO

: Embellish your tunes with trills, mordents, turns and more - PLUS VIDEO PLUS lots more tutorials



INTERVIEWS

Noisia : Production-focused interview with the dutch DnB giants!

: Production-focused interview with the dutch DnB giants! Cakewalk : Company president Michael Hoover settles down for a chat with CM

: Company president Michael Hoover settles down for a chat with CM Jon Hopkins: What five bits of software can the electronica wiz not live without?



REVIEWS

Keith McMillen Instruments QuNexus

Native Instruments Traktor Z1

Sugar Bytes WOW 2

Universal Audio Pultec Passive EQ Collection

Sony Sound Forge Pro 11

Audio Artery One DJ

Waves RS56

Togu Audio Line TAL-BassLine-101

HOFA IQ Reverb

PLUS 15 MORE REVIEWS



30+ PLUGINS to download with this issue

Every issue of Computer Music comes withCM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our fullCM Plugins listand theCM Plugins FAQfor more info.



…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Zinio does not include Producer Masterclass video.

cm197 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio. Overseas dates for print edition are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks