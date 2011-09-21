Computer Music 170, Autumn 2012 – The Complete Guide to Compression

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:
COVER FEATURE
The Complete Guide to Compression
• Unlock that sought-after pro sound with our comprehensive guide to one of the most essential of engineering processes. Advice, techniques, audio examples - it's all here.
ON THE 7.6GB DISC
• 1000+ Stonebridge VIP Series samples: Exclusive pack from the legendary house producer's personal collection!
• Loomer Cumulus: Mind-bending glitch-sequencing plug-in for PC and Mac!
• Glimpse Producer Masterclass tutorial and video
IN THE MAG
• Dirty Tricks: Emulate analogue grit and vinyl dirt to bring character to your mixes
• Command Performance: Push your sequencer to the limit and use it to improvise live
• Trackpad Revolution: Turn your laptop's trackpad into an X/Y MIDI controller and more
• The Production Game: How to sell your tracks for use in TV and movies
• CM Focus: Resampling
• Howard Jones interview
• Round-up: Virtual guitar amp plug-ins
• Reviews: Cockos Incorporated Reaper 4 - Native Instruments Kontakt 5 - Native Instruments Guitar Rig 5 Pro - Vengeance-Sound Stereo Bundle - Blue Cat Audio MB Dynamix Pack - and more
