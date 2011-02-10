Computer Music 162, March issue – on sale now!

CLICK HERE TO BUY THIS ISSUE NOW
COVER FEATURE
The Ultimate Guide to Pop Production
• Industry advice from top producers Future Cut, penning pop-tastic lyrics, making money from your music, and, of course, a breakdown of the mechanics of a perfect pop tune.
ON THE 7.0GB DISC
• Vengeance-Sound Philta CM - Fantastic dual filter plug-in for PC and Mac!
• 1996 24-bit Pop samples
• Producer Masterclass tutorial and video: The Nextmen
IN THE MAG
• X0X-box revival: Rocking Roland TB-303, TR-909 and TR-808 emulations
• Keeping it real: Creating realistic brass, woodwind, guitar and string parts in software
• Going with the grain: The complexities of granular synthesis are blown apart in our tutorial
• All the small things: Using tiny sounds to great effect
• CM Focus: Distortion
• Interview: Tipper
• Reviews: Synapse Audio Dune - Waldorf PPG Wave 3.V - Tone2 ElectraX - Madrona Labs Aalto - Vengeance-Sound Philta XL - iZotope Nectar - iZotope RX2 - Universal Audio Studer A800 - and more
…AND MUCH MORE!
