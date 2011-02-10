Computer Music 162, March issue – on sale now!

CLICK HERE TO BUY THIS ISSUE NOW



COVER FEATURE

The Ultimate Guide to Pop Production

• Industry advice from top producers Future Cut, penning pop-tastic lyrics, making money from your music, and, of course, a breakdown of the mechanics of a perfect pop tune.



ON THE 7.0GB DISC

• Vengeance-Sound Philta CM - Fantastic dual filter plug-in for PC and Mac!

• 1996 24-bit Pop samples

• Producer Masterclass tutorial and video: The Nextmen



IN THE MAG

• X0X-box revival: Rocking Roland TB-303, TR-909 and TR-808 emulations

• Keeping it real: Creating realistic brass, woodwind, guitar and string parts in software

• Going with the grain: The complexities of granular synthesis are blown apart in our tutorial

• All the small things: Using tiny sounds to great effect

• CM Focus: Distortion

• Interview: Tipper

• Reviews: Synapse Audio Dune - Waldorf PPG Wave 3.V - Tone2 ElectraX - Madrona Labs Aalto - Vengeance-Sound Philta XL - iZotope Nectar - iZotope RX2 - Universal Audio Studer A800 - and more



…AND MUCH MORE!

cm162 is on sale now in the UK. Overseas dates are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks. Alternatively, order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk