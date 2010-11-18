Computer Music 159, December issue – on sale now!

CLICK HERE TO BUY THIS ISSUE NOW

COVER FEATURE

Dubstep vs. Drum 'n' Bass

• Reso, Qemists, Icicle, High Rankin and Cutline reveal hard-edged production techniques in three hours of video footage and a huge article in the mag. Hang on to your ears as the UK's two biggest, baddest electronic genres collide!



ON THE 7.8GB DISC

• Synapse Audio Plucked String - Incredible physical modelling string synth for Mac and PC!

• 1952 24-bit Old-skool Rave samples

• Producer Masterclass tutorial and video: Dom Kane

IN THE MAG

• World Domination: Bored with synths? Then look abroad for instrumentation inspiration

• Get The Perfect Bass: Sculpt a king-size bass guitar tone

• The CM Guide to Riffs: Reel in monster hooks with our guide to catching the listener's ear

• cm Focus: Timestretching

• Interview: Christian Smith

• Reviews: Steinberg Wavelab 7 - Ableton Amp - Vengeance-Sound Multiband Compressor - ProjectSAM Symphobia 2 - MeldaProduction MMultibandFreqShifter - WaveMachine Labs Drumagog 5 - Brainworx bx_shredspread - and more



…AND MUCH MORE!

